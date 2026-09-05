Heisman contender Dante Moore and the second-ranked Oregon Ducks will kick off their campaign with a Saturday afternoon matchup versus the Boise State Broncos. The game airs on CBS and Paramount+ and will see Oregon put its 37-game home win streak versus non-conference opponents on the line. Oregon's last out-of-conference home loss came to the Broncos in 2008 as the Ducks are coming off a 13-2 season and loss in the CFP Semifinals. Boise went 9-5 last season and is making its debut in the new-look Pac-12 this year. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 51.5. Before making any Oregon vs. Boise State picks, check out the Boise State vs. Oregon predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boise State vs. Oregon. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oregon vs. Boise State:

Boise State vs. Oregon spread Oregon -24.5 Boise State vs. Oregon over/under 51.5 points Boise State vs. Oregon money line Oregon -3333, Boise State +1463 Boise State vs. Oregon picks See picks at SportsLine Boise State vs. Oregon streaming Paramount+

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Top Oregon vs. Boise State predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Boise State vs. Oregon, the SportsLine model is recommending backing the Under (51.5 points) at the best betting apps. Boise lived below the total at the latter half of the 2025 season, as the Under went 6-1 over its last seven games. The Under is also 4-1 over the last five games in which Boise was an underdog. Meanwhile, Oregon's elite defense should also make points on the scoreboard hard to come by for the Broncos.

The Ducks had the No. 12 scoring defense in FBS a year ago, and they have prior experience versus Boise QB Maddux Madsen. When he faced Oregon in 2024, Madsen's 43% completion rate was the lowest of his 26-start college career. As for Oregon's offense, it lost its leading rusher and top two receivers from last year's unit, and it will take time for the new pieces to get on the same page with QB Dante Moore. The model projects 49 combined points per 10,000 simulations as the Under hits 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Boise State vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Oregon vs. Boise State 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boise State vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Boise State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.