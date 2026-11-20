The No. 13 Oregon Ducks will look to stay in the conversation for the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff when they battle the Michigan State Spartans on Friday night. Oregon is coming off a 31-7 win over Michigan on Saturday, while Michigan State dropped a 21-14 decision to Washington. The Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who are tied for third in the conference, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Spartans (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten), who are tied for 17th in the Big Ten, are 2-4 on their home field. Dylan Raiola continues to start at quarterback for Oregon after Dante Moore's season-ending injury. Alessio Milivojevic is out for Michigan State, while backup Cam Fancher is listed as questionable. Running back Jordon Davison remains out for Oregon. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The Ducks are 17.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 44.5 in the latest Oregon vs. Michigan State odds. Before making any Oregon vs. Michigan State picks, check out the Oregon vs. Michigan State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Oregon vs. Michigan State odds

Oregon vs. Michigan State spread Oregon -17.5 Oregon vs. Michigan State over/under 44.5 points Oregon vs. Michigan State money line Oregon -952, Michigan State +720 Oregon vs. Michigan State picks See picks at SportsLine Oregon vs. Michigan State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Oregon vs. Michigan State predictions

After simulating Oregon vs. Michigan State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 44.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Oregon games. The Ducks are the second-highest scoring team in the Big Ten at 33.8 points per game. Michigan State, meanwhile, is allowing 23.3 points per game.

The model projects Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola to throw for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns, while three MSU backs combine for nearly 100 yards on the ground. The computer is calling for 47 combined points as the Over is the value pick 57% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan State vs. Oregon picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.