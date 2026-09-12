The No. 6 Oregon Ducks held off upset-minded Boist State in a 34-27 win in Week 1, and now they hit the road for the first time on Saturday. Heisman candidate Dante Moore threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Oklahoma State Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off a 24-10 road loss to Tulsa in Week 1. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Ducks are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over/under is 54.5 points, down two points from the opener. Before making any Oregon vs Oklahoma State picks, check out the Oregon vs. Oklahoma State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Oklahoma State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State spread Oregon -23.5 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State over/under 54.5 points Oregon vs. Oklahoma State money line Oregon -2174, Oklahoma State +1133 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State picks See picks at SportsLine Oregon vs. Oklahoma Staten streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Oregon vs. Oklahoma State predictions

After simulating Oregon vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (54.5 points) at the best betting apps. While Oregon's offense showed up in Week 1, putting up 34 points against Boise State, Oklahoma State's offense managed just 12 points in a loss to Tulsa.

The model projects a disciplined Oregon defense keeping this game well short of the total. Oklahoma State's first game of the season went under the total, and the Under hits 68% of the the time in this matchup. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Oregon vs. Oklahoma State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Oklahoma State, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.