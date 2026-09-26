After a shocking loss at home to Oklahoma State, the Oregon Ducks are in the need of a statement win. The 20th-ranked Ducks will have that opportunity when they head to L.A. to face the 12th-ranked USC Trojans in a prime-time college football showdown on Saturday. USC (4-0) got past Rutgers 42-35 in Week 1 to win its Big Ten opener, led by USC QB Jayden Maiava, who leads the Big Ten with 1,173 yards and 12 touchdowns. This will be the the first Big Ten game for Oregon (2-1), which rebounded from a surprising 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State to rout Portland State 84-0. Oregon has won four straight in the series and is 9-0 in Big Ten road games under Dan Lanning. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Ducks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. USC odds, down from -5.5 earlier in the week. The over/under for total points is 61.5. Before making any Oregon vs. USC picks, check out the Oregon vs. USC predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. USC. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. USC spread Oregon -3.5 Oregon vs. USC over/under 61.5 points Oregon vs. USC money line Oregon -173, USC +142 Oregon vs. USC picks See picks at SportsLine Oregon vs. USC streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Top Oregon vs. USC predictions

After simulating USC vs. Oregon 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Under (61.5 points) at betting apps.

USC has scored between 39 and 49 points in each game, while allowing 26-plus in three of four. In Oregon's two matchups for bowl-level competition, 70 and 61 points have been scored. While both teams are led by the offense, each also has a defense that ranks in the Top 60 in total yards allowed. The projection model believes the defenses do their part and get enough stops.

SportsLine's projection model simulations average out to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throwing for 266 yards and two TDs, with Evan Stewart catching seven passes for 78 yards. For USC, Maiava goes for 268 pass yards and 2.4 TDs, while King Miller and Waymond Jordan each gain over 60 rushing yards. The model projects 58 combined points as the Under hits in 61% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Oregon vs. USC picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. USC, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.