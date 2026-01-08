The Indiana Hoosiers are the darlings of college football, but they won't rest on their laurels as they look to make more school history on Friday night. They'll be put to another test in the Peach Bowl when they face the Oregon Ducks in the second College Football Playoff Semifinal. The winner of the game will face the team that survives Thursday night's Miami vs. Ole Miss matchup in the Fiesta Bowl. The Hoosiers (14-0) are the top seed and come in after blasting college football blue-blood Alabama 38-3 on New Year's Day. The Ducks (13-1) have two dominant victories in the College Football Playoff, beating James Madison 51-34 in the first round and shutting out Texas Tech 23-0 on New Year's Day.

These teams have only met four times before, and Indiana has won the past two, including a 30-20 victory in Eugene back in October that set the tone for the rest of this storybook season. It was also the only loss for Oregon, and both teams beat three teams that were ranked at the time during the regular season.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Hoosiers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points is 47.5. Indiana is a -184 favorite on the money line (wager $184 to win $100), while the Ducks are +154 underdogs (wager $100 to win $154). Here are our best bets for this CFP semifinal round matchup, with predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Oregon +3.5

At some point, the stage might just get too big for the Hoosiers, right? Maybe. But Oregon has been here before, losing to Ohio State in the 2014 title game and again to the eventual champion Buckeyes in the quarterfinals last season as the No. 1 seed. In Dante Moore, Oregon has a quarterback who can match up with Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza of Indiana. The Ducks will come in confident after scoring 71 points in the first two playoff games. The SportsLine model has the Ducks winning in 45% of its simulations, and they are covering in 56% of the time.

Under 47.5

Indiana is averaging 41.6 points per game (third in FBS), while Oregon scores an average of 38 (ninth), but these teams can stop opponents too, with both ranked in the top six in scoring defense. Indiana is second in FBS in allowing 10.3 points per game, while Oregon ranks sixth, yielding 15.1. Oregon shut out a potent Texas Tech team in the quarterfinals, while IU gave up only a field goal to Alabama. The teams also could come out tentative on offense but should be fired up on the other side of the ball early on in such a huge game. The Under is hitting in 54% of simulations.

Oregon money line

As noted, the Ducks have been on this stage several times, and while these are totally different teams, the institutional expectations could matter. The Ducks have played in one CFP title game and lost in another in the BCS era. They'll be out to atone for last year's misstep as the top seed, and while the SportsLine model has Indiana winning the majority of the time, Oregon has value on the money line. The Ducks are winning in 45% of the simulations, offering value in relation to the implied odds.