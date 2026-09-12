The Oklahoma State Cowboys will welcome one of the top teams in the nation to Stillwater when the Oregon Ducks visit for a Week 2 clash. The Ducks won their season opener over Boise State, but it was a closer game than many expected with Oregon winning 34-27 despite being 24.5-point favorites. Oregon slid from No. 2 to No. 6 in this week's AP poll as a result. The Cowboys are 0-1 to start the year. After entering 2026 with some hype after new head coach Eric Morris brought a lot of talent with him to his new gig, Oklahoma State fell flat in a 24-10 loss to Tulsa. The Cowboys will try to move to 1-1 with a major upset at home, while the Ducks are looking to advance to 2-0 with a tough Big Ten schedule looming. Bet on Oregon vs. Oklahoma State and more Week 2 college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

If you're looking to wager on this Oregon at Oklahoma State matchup in Week 2, you should first see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season. It has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State betting odds (via DraftKings)

Oregon at Oklahoma State money line: Oregon -2100, Oklahoma State +1100 Oregon at Oklahoma State over/under: 57.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Oregon at Oklahoma State spread: Oregon -22.5

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State betting preview

This matchup looked pretty interesting as we looked ahead to the season, but it may have lost some of its luster after what occurred in Week 1.

Oregon beat a Boise State team that should be at or near the top of the new-look Pac-12, but the Ducks weren't as dominant as their fans would have hoped. Dante Moore made some big plays when needed, but the team was 4-for-12 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down. The Ducks also had 90 yards of penalties. The Broncos took advantage and put up 27 points against a defense many thought could be the best in the nation in 2026. The Ducks were explosive, though, putting up nearly 500 yards of offense and averaging 7.9 yards per play. The offense just didn't have the finishing touch on drives that you'd expect.

The Cowboys were one of the biggest losers of Week 1. They entered the year as a sleeper to win the Big 12 with star quarterback Drew Mestemaker following Morris to Oklahoma State after leading the country in passing yards last season at North Texas. Instead, it was a nightmare start for the Cowboys, who totaled just 10 points against a Tulsa team that went 4-8 in 2025. Mestemaker had two picks and 249 yards on 49 passing attempts, and the Cowboys had four turnovers while going 5-for-16 on third down.

The Ducks are big favorites on the road and even though they didn't look as dominant as expected in Week 1, it makes perfect sense why that's the case for Week 2 in Stillwater. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Oregon vs. Oklahoma State in Week 2 college football:

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State picks, prediction

Oregon-Oklahoma State Under 57.5 points

The Cowboys' defense wasn't the problem last week. Their offense, which had high hopes with Mestemaker under center, woefully underperformed with a poor outing and four turnovers. That was against Tulsa. The Ducks' defense, while not coming off a great showing, has NFL talent at all levels and presents a much tougher challenge than what the Cowboys faced last week.

The total for this matchup is high at 57.5, and while there's enough talent with both offenses to warrant that number, we're going to target the Under. The Cowboys had 10 points last week and if that's how they looked in Week 1, they may not contribute much scoring in Week 2. Oregon could reach this number on its own, but that doesn't seem very likely. We'll target an Over/Under bet on Under 57.5, which hits in the majority of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations for an 'A' grade.