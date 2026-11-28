The No. 24 Washington Huskies make the trip to Autzen Stadium to face the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in one of the Big Ten's most storied rivalry games. Oregon has won the last two meetings in this series after Washington (6-4, 5-6 ATS) took back-to-back games in 2022 and 2023, and the Ducks will look to extend their current winning streak against a Huskies program that leads the all-time series 63-50-5. Oregon (7-3, 6-5 ATS) enters Rivalry Week with a winning record and home-field advantage in Eugene, looking to close the regular season strong against a divisional rival. A win along with some help on Saturday sends the Ducks to the Big Ten title game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon is a 13.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest Washington vs. Oregon odds. Before making any Oregon vs. Washington picks, check out the Washington vs. Oregon predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Washington vs. Oregon odds

Washington vs. Oregon spread Oregon -13.5 Washington vs. Oregon over/under 51.5 points Washington vs. Oregon money line Oregon -581, Washington +455 Washington vs. Oregon picks See picks at SportsLine Washington vs. Oregon streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Washington vs. Oregon predictions

After simulating Oregon vs. Washington 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 51.5 points at betting apps. Washington has limited offensive output in several recent games, scoring 24 or fewer points in four of its last five outings, and faces an Oregon defense that has been formidable at Autzen Stadium throughout the year. Oregon has gone Over in seven of its 11 games, but with Washington's offense expected to struggle against a stout Ducks front, the total figures to come in just below the line.

The model projects 50 combined points, giving the Under a slight edge. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Washington vs. Oregon picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington vs. Oregon spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.