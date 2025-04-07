It's a cruel world in the National League West. The Arizona Diamondbacks have gotten off to a 5-5 start, and they already find themselves three games out of third place. That's right; they already are well behind the 8-1 San Francisco Giants, 9-2 Los Angeles Dodgers and 8-2 San Diego Padres. If the 2023 National League champions want to return to the postseason, they'll need all the wins they can get playing in baseball's toughest division.

The Diamondbacks are hosting the 4-6 Baltimore Orioles for a three-game set, which starts Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arizona is sending out one of its top arms in Zac Gallen, while Baltimore is countering with Zach Eflin. Gallen's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is at 5.5, with the Over priced at -150 and the Under at +118. Meanwhile, Eflin's is at 4.5 with the Under favored at -142 and the Over at plus money at +112.

Tyler O'Neill has the lowest odds to hit a home run tonight at +400. O'Neill extended his MLB record by hitting his sixth consecutive Opening Day home run but has not left the yard in the following eight games. Eugenio Suarez is next on the odds board at +480, and he is tied for the most homers in the NL with five—along with Kyle Tucker and Tommy Edman. Those three and Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe are one behind Aaron Judge's six for the MLB lead.

The Diamondbacks are -123 (bet $123 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Orioles are +103 (bet $100 to win $103) underdogs. The total for this contest is currently set at 8.5 runs. Baltimore is 7-3 to the Over this season, while Overs in Arizona games are 6-3-1.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Orioles-Diamondbacks.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES at ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS | 4/7 | 9:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Orioles +105

Baltimore wins in 50% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-197)

Baltimore covers in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 runs

The Over hits in 63% of simulations

Projected score: Orioles 5.2, Diamondbacks 4.9