Orioles vs. Twins prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, Aug. 12 by proven model

The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins will engage in the rubber match of a three-game set when they meet on Wednesday's MLB schedule. Minnesota (59-62) took the series opener on Monday, 9-5, before the O's (58-62) rebounded by taking Tuesday's contest, 5-2, behind homers from Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson. Shane Baz (4-11, 3.76 ERA) will tote the rubber for Baltimore on Wednesday, countered by Zebby Matthews (5-8, 5.23 ERA) of the Twins. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch is at 1:40 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis. The teams have alternated wins over their five meetings this season, with Baltimore holding the 3-2 edge. Minnesota is a -113 favorite on the money line (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Orioles odds, with Baltimore at -103. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Orioles vs. Twins picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Twins vs. Orioles predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Orioles money line Twins -113, Orioles -103 Twins vs. Orioles over/under 8.5 runs Twins vs. Orioles run line Orioles -1.5 (+154) Twins vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Twins vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Orioles vs. Twins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Twins vs. Orioles, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. Both teams rank in the top five of the AL in terms of hitting the Over as it sports a 63-49-8 record for Minnesota and a 61-55-3 record for Baltimore. Against middling teams that win in between 46% and 54% of their games, as the O's have, Minnesota has seen the Over go 28-12-4 (70%).

The total has been eclipsed in five of Baltimore's last six games versus AL Central opponents, and while Baz has been solid all year, the same can't be said for Matthews. He was just recalled from the minors last week and has an unsightly 7.28 ERA over his last six starts. Both teams are forecasted to score over 4.5 runs, as the model projects them to combine for 9.3 total runs. Get the Orioles vs. Twins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Twins vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of Orioles vs. Twins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.