The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will hope to avoid any more weather delays when they meet in the second game of the series and first of a doubleheader on Saturday. Thursday's series-opener was rained out and they managed to just get in one game on Friday, a 19-5 Red Sox win. Zach Eflin (3-2, 5.08 ERA) is starting for Baltimore, while Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.62 ERA) is on the hill for Boston.

First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Boston is -112 on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Red Sox odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Here are the model's three best bets for Orioles vs. Red Sox on Saturday:

Red Sox ML (-112)

Under 9.5 runs (-118)

Hunter Dobbins Over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Boston has dominated the series of late, winning five of the last seven meetings. The Orioles (16-33), who are just 1-9 over the past 10 games, are 8-18 on the road this season. The Red Sox (26-26), who are tied for second in the American League East, are 15-12 on their home field. Rafael Devers had a monster game against Baltimore on Friday, going 4-for-6 with two homers and eight RBI with three runs scored. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox winning at -112.

The model projects the under will hit under 9.5 runs 52.4% of the time. The Orioles have scored four or fewer runs in five of the last eight games. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have hit the under in three of the last four games overall. The under has also hit in five of the last nine head-to-head meetings between Baltimore and Boston. The under is listed at -115 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hunter Dobbins over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Right-hander Hunter Dobbins has made six starts this season and has recorded 25 strikeouts in 32.1 innings of work. In a 2-1 loss at Kansas City on May 9, he received a no-decision after pitching six solid innings, allowing five hits, no earned runs and no walks, while striking out six. He also struck out six batters in a 10-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on April 18. He struck out five in an 18-7 win over St. Louis on April 6. DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop at +105.