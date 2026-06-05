Ottinho profile: 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post position, history and more to know

Based on pedigree, Ottinho would be one of the favorites for the Belmont Stakes. This son of Quality Road is a half-brother to 2017 Horse of the Year and Hall of Fame member Gun Runner. So far in his career, Ottinho has failed to live up to the family name, losing his last two starts by more than 22 lengths combined. As a result, he will likely be one of the longest shots in the field when the starting gate opens for the final leg of the Triple Crown. Bet Ottinho and the Belmont Stakes at TwinSpires with promo code CBSSPORTS. You'll get a special $400 signup bonus, double the regular offer:

5 Ottinho (20-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey: Dylan Davis

Dylan Davis Last race: Second in the Blue Grass Stakes by 11 lengths

Second in the Blue Grass Stakes by 11 lengths Career record: 4 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 2 thirds

4 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 2 thirds Career earnings: $324,700

$324,700 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 89 (Blue Grass Stakes)

89 (Blue Grass Stakes) Sire: Quality Road

Below, we'll dig further into Ottinho as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 158th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Vitruvian Man | 2 Powershift | 3 Chief Wallabee | 4 Renegade | 5 Ottinho | 6 Growth Equity | 7 Commandment | 8 Emerging Market | 9 Golden Tempo

Now that you know who's in the field, you'll want to know how to bet the Belmont Stakes on the top horse racing betting apps. Secure a $400 signup bonus with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS:

What to know about Ottinho

No horse in the Belmont Stakes enters the race in worse form than Ottinho.

In his two starts of 2026, he has lost by 11½ lengths in the Withers Stakes and 11 lengths in the Blue Grass Stakes. The horse who beat Ottinho in the Blue Grass, Further Ado, returned to finish a well beaten 11th in the Kentucky Derby.

In addition, the Beyer Speed Figures say Ottinho is one of the slowest horses in the race. Only 30-1 longshot Vitruvian Man has a worst career-best speed figure than Ottinho's career-best of 89.

So why is Chad Brown, who has won the Eclipse Award as the nation's most outstanding trainer five times, even running Ottinho in the Belmont? Potential.

Brown told the Daily Racing Form, "You look at him as a prospect. You sort of look at him as a five-star 6-foot-6 quarterback. He measures out at the combine, his brother's a Manning. He's not there yet. But it wouldn't surprise you looking at that horse physically, the way he looks and the way he's bred. Does he have a big classic race in him? Whether it's now or down the road, that's what I'm looking at and he trains really good."

The good news for Ottinho backers is that his fastest efforts have come around two turns. He will be a big price at DK Horse and 1/ST BET.

Post draw analysis

Ottinho's lone career win came in gate-to-wire fashion, but he hasn't shown the kind of speed to get to the front on Saturday, even against this field. Look for jockey Dylan Davis, who replaces Flavien Prat, to try to get a forward position for Ottinho from the No. 5 post when the field goes under the wire the first time around.