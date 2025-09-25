The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. We are coming off a killer 23-13, +7.5 unit week in the NFL.

You can find a complete recap of how our single bets did by week (thanks WK3), market (thanks passing stats) and sportsbook (thanks BetMGM).

FanDuel Best Priced Lines

We have identified 3 single bets where FanDuel is offering the best price / line on our board. In two of the 3 cases they are offering a much better price.

It's only Thursday am so the FanDuel site isn't allowing me to actually lock in this parlay which would be +767 at the odds listed below. This is a huge value over the consensus based parlay of +608. I do not believe these are correlated plays and temporary issues are fairly common at this point in the week so hopefully I can pull this off sooner than later. I can make the SGP on other books so let's assume this will be the case on FanDuel sooner than later.

There are 3 ingredients required to cook up an Inside the Lines Best SGP:

1. Best Projection: Think of our SportsLine Model as a generator of betting lines the oddsmakers would use if they were a non-profit sportsbook charging no vig and looking to balance action 50/50 on both sides of the line. Ninety percent of the time we are in line with the Vegas consensus, but when we aren't it's easy for us to identify why and if the reasons driving the differences are to our liking, well supported statistically and validated by the eye test it'll qualify as a "Best Projection". It's not always just how big the gap is between our line and the consensus.

2. Best Line / Price: The advantage we have at CBS Sports is we aren't tied to one sportsbook partner and we definitely aren't in the 'casino business' directly, at least. So we look at all the books we have relationships with and see if one is offering an outlier of a line. Maybe they have an Under at 55.5 rec yards while most are at 58.5 or above. Maybe they are charging -105 on an ATD vs -120 elsewhere. These seemingly minor differences reap benefits similar to someone who shops with coupons. They add up and instead of breaking even at 52.4% on standard -110 juice bets you might find yourself up 4 to 5 units over the course of 1000 bets.

3. Best Priced Parlay: Ideally we can identify 3 best bets (combo of 1 and 2) all on the same sportsbook and get a parlay that pays off +100 or more than even the 2nd best priced book. We also like to move right away when we identify these situations because it's rare that lines move opposite to our direction and if there's an outlier of a line it usually does not last.

Isiah Pacheco Over 9.5 Rush (+106 FanDuel)

Not only is Nnamdi Madbuike out with what appears to be a career threatening neck injury. The ENTIRE starting defensive line AND the primary backup Broderick Washington were not practicing on Wednesday. More importantly, the unit could not have been more god awful vs the Lions. The Ravens did a good job vs Jahmyr Gibbs' rushing attempts on the edges holding him to 3 yards per carry. With horrific DT play and even worse ILB Roquan Smith play David Montgomery, the power inside rusher, averaged over 12 ypc.

The consensus line above is at -102 which makes FanDuel's +106 that much more valuable. We're getting +$$$ on Pacheco because he comes in with 8 straight unders, but there needs to be an asterisk next to this trend. He was recovering from injury for 6 of them to end last season. He has had 10 exactly the last two weeks playing two teams with excellent defensive lines (Eagles, Giants).

It's not like the Ravens interior run defense didn't know what Detroit was going to do. They just physically couldn't stop it. When you combine the short week + decimated lineup + lost confidence in each other and DC Zach Orr you = a big game for Pacheco with plenty of carries.

Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (-165 FanDuel)

This is not an outlier of a price with DraftKings offering the same -165. But with Fanatics at -170 and Hard Rock at -190 this line could be steaming and if you wait much longer you'll likely have to pay -175 or more.

Derrick Henry's first game as a Raven was an unimpressive 46 yards on 13 carries... but he did score a touchdown. Henry is off to a terrible start to the season with 3 fumbles (2 game enders), just 73 yards his last 2 games... but he still has 3 touchdowns.

With the bad run blocking and absence of Pat Ricard I would not be surprised if Henry scores in an unexpected way like through the air. I think the Ravens know they need to get Henry back mentally and will scheme ways for him to use his speed rather than rely on him as a bull-dozer.

Lamar Jackson Over 0.5 Pass Interception (+162 FanDuel)

This is a classic hedge happiness play. I figure if I'm right I have a great chance of cashing this parlay. If I'm wrong then Lamar Jackson, my favorite player (of all-time?), may be on his way to a 50 TD, 0 INT season. Our consensus odds feed is showing a +125 payoff which is why the +162 on FanDuel is so enticing.

The odds imply just a 38% chance he throws his first pick of the season. Last season Lamar Jackson was credited with 4 interceptions but all of them hit his intended receiver and that's what I think could happen here. It may be a perfect pass for a potential game winner in the end zone but it'll probably bounce of the receiver's shoulder pad and into the arms of a Chiefs defender.

Last week, Brian Branch had an INT that he dropped. The rest of the team is failing Lamar this season. The Ravens running game is in shambles thanks to poor run blocking, especially at the guard spots, and no Pat Ricard. With Lamar Jackson putting up mind-boggling passer ratings over his last 20 games I think he'll have no choice but to try to save Baltimore through the air and it's just really unlikely that anyone can get >10 passing touchdowns to in the first 4 games and not have at least 1 interception.

Props Cheat Sheet

I'm actually not a big fan of the SGP because it's not conducive to long-term sustained success. But it's obviously a lot more fun to hit on them so I get it. The table below is our cheat sheet for the game. It's the one I usually start with when identifying my best bets. It takes all of the lines from our books, identifies the strongest values vs our projections (with the best sportsbook at the time) and shows our [projection] along with the trend since the start of last season and the current season.

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes [4.8] Over 4.5 (+115 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 22: 12-10 | CS: 3-0

Patrick Mahomes [0.26] Yes Anytime TD +380, 20.8% (MGM) | Last 22: 5-17 | CS: 2-1



RUNNING BACKS

Derrick Henry [0.9] Yes Receptions -225, 69.2% (FAN) | Last 22: 14-8 | CS: 2-1

Derrick Henry [15] Under 18.5 (-127 FAN) Rush Attempts | Last 22: 12-10 | CS: 3-0

Derrick Henry [96] Over 86.5 (-115 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 22: 14-8 | CS: 1-2

Justice Hill [3] Over 2.5 (+120 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 20: 11-9 | CS: 1-2

Kareem Hunt [9.9] Over 7.5 (-105 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 19: 15-4 | CS: 2-1

Kareem Hunt [0.39] Yes Anytime TD +210, 32.3% (MGM) | Last 19: 9-10 | CS: 1-2

Isiah Pacheco [10.5] Over 9.5 (+106 FD) Rush Attempts | Last 13: 6-7 | CS: 2-1



RECEIVERS

Travis Kelce [4.5] Over 4.5 (+112 FD) Receptions | Last 22: 11-11 | CS: 0-3

Mark Andrews [0.41] Yes Anytime TD +235, 29.9% (DK) | Last 22: 11-11 | CS: 1-2

Tylan Wallace [0.13] Yes Anytime TD +1000, 9.1% (FD) | Last 14: 2-12 | CS: 1-1

Tyquan Thornton [0.44] Yes Anytime TD +550, 15.4% (FD) | Last 7: 2-5 | CS: 2-1

Zay Flowers [4.3] Under 5.5 (-155 MGM) Receptions | Last 20: 12-8 | CS: 1-2

Xavier Worthy [0.6] Yes Anytime TD +190, 34.5% (DK) | Last 20: 10-10 | CS: 0-1

Devontez Walker [0.18] Yes Anytime TD +1200, 7.7% (DK) | Last 4: 2-2 | CS: 1-1