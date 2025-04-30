After Owen Almighty faded badly to sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes, trainer Brian Lynch declared the horse out of the Kentucky Derby, saying he isn't suited to run the Derby's 1¼-mile distance. But eight days later, the horse was back in the Derby field. All signs point to this being a case of the owners coming down with a severe case of Derby Fever, but on Saturday he has a chance to prove his owners were right all along.

20 Owen Almighty (30-1)

Trainer Brian Lynch

Brian Lynch Jockey Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Last race Sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 4¼ lengths

Sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 4¼ lengths Career record 7 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds

7 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $499,935

$499,935 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 93 (2025 Tampa Bay Derby)

93 (2025 Tampa Bay Derby) Sire Speightstown

Below, we'll dig further into Owen Almighty as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

What to know about Owen Almighty

Every spring, a contagious illness spreads among overambitious thoroughbred racehorse owners called Derby Fever. Symptoms include owners, who are desperate to participate in the Kentucky Derby, pointing their horse to run in the first leg of the Triple Crown—and even overruling the advice of the trainer—even though their horse is woefully ill-suited to run in the Derby and would be better off running in another race.

The owners of Owen Almighty seem to have come down with a severe case of Derby Fever. While the colt excelled at sprint distances early in his career, trainer Brian Lynch never considered the horse a Kentucky Derby contender because of the horse's breeding (his sire, Speightstown, is a notorious sire of sprinters) and the unlikeliness of the horse being able to get the Derby's 1¼-mile distance. Even after Owen Almighty won the Tampa Bay Derby at 1 1/16 miles on March 8, Lynch still said he was leaning to bypassing the Kentucky Derby. And after Owen Almighty faded badly to sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes, Lynch said, "He just doesn't want to go that far," and officially declared the horse out of the Derby.

Or so we thought.

Eight days later, Owen Almighty was back in the Derby field, a decision that was described by Hunter Rankin—president of Flying Dutchmen Breeding and Racing, which owns the horse—as taking a "shot" with the horse. At the time, there was nary a public comment from Lynch.

Owen Almighty enters a race at a distance for which he's wholly unsuited for and faces a pace scenario that's unfavorable for him. He has been first or second in the early going of each of his last four races, but there are several other speed horses in this race (East Avenue, Rodriguez and Citizen Bull to name three), which will make getting to the front a difficult task.

On April 24, Lynch trained Owen Almighty to rate behind another horse. The trainer later confirmed the plan for Owen Almighty in the Derby is to sit early rather than press the pace, which he hopes will give the horse a better chance of seeing out the Derby distance.

To be fair, Owen Almighty is one of just three horses in the field who have a win at Churchill Downs. And if the track is wet, his chances improve. Sons and daughters of Speightstown win at a 20% clip; only progeny of Tiz the Law (21%), sire of Tiztastic, win at a better rate among progeny in the field.

Post draw analysis

Lynch's plan to sit early in the Derby rather than press the pace is the only option now after Owen Almighty drew the far outside post. From there he doesn't have enough speed to clear all of the horses to his inside. I wouldn't be surprised to see jockey Javier Castellano keep Owen Almighty wide all around and out of everyone's way in what may be a little more than a glorified workout, saving the horse for another day. He may be a 30-1 longshot to win at TwinSpires and 1/ST BET, but he's the 1-1 favorite to finish last.