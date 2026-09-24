The first chance to make an NFL SGP for Week 3 comes on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 p.m. ET. Michael Penix Jr. will make his season debut, as the team hopes his presence gets the likes of Drake London and Kyle Pitts going to complement Bijan Robinson. Your 'Thursday Night Football' SGP could utilize NFL player props from the aforementioned, plus Jordan Love, Matthew Golden or Christian Watson of Green Bay. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Love and Penix share the over/under for passing touchdowns at 1.5, though their NFL prop odds differ. Love is at -130 to surpass that bar, while Penix throwing multiple touchdowns is a plus-money NFL prop of +198. Penix has three multi-touchdown games across 14 career starts, while Love tossed three scores in his last game versus Atlanta. Thus backing the Over for Love and the Under for Penix could be two legs within your 'TNF' same-game parlay. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Packers picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Packers vs. Falcons prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Falcons vs. Packers on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Atlanta vs. Green Bay here.

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Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Packers vs. Falcons and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Packers TE Tucker Kraft goes Over 46.5 receiving yards (-114) in a 5-star prop. After returning from a torn ACL last season, Kraft was supposed to be limited with his snap counts to start this season, and that lasted all of Week 1, when he played 66% of snaps. He then suited up for 98% of snaps in Week 2, and he's averaged 66.3 receiving yards over his last eight full games dating back to last season.

He should draw even more attention from Love on Thursday, considering that Jayden Reed (neck) is out, and Green has no semblance of a run game without Josh Jacobs, ranking last in rushing yards. The Falcons allowed 64 receiving yards to Pittsburgh's tight ends in Week 1 and then 50 yards to Carolina's TEs in Week 2, in addition to three touchdowns to the position. Thus, Atlanta is clearly vulnerable to opposing tight ends as Kraft's projected to have 65.1 yards, making the Over with this NFL player prop the side to back. See which other Falcons vs. Packers same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Falcons vs. Packers SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another six NFL props that are rated 5 stars or better, including multiple receiving yardage props that are off by double-digit yards. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Packers vs. Falcons predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Thursday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.