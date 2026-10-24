Every team in the NFC North has a winning record heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers head to Detroit to face Jared Goff and the Lions in a big mid-season matchup. Green Bay (4-2) rides a three-game win streak after beating Dallas last week, while the Lions (3-2) return from a bye following a 45-21 win over Arizona. Minnesota remains undefeated atop the division, so this early head-to-head showdown has playoff implications. The Packers lead the all-time series 108-78-7. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. The latest Packers vs. Lions odds have Detroit as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Packers vs. Lions picks or 2026 NFL Week 7 predictions, be sure to see the Packers vs. Lions game predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Packers vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Lions spread Lions -3.5 Packers vs. Lions over/under 53.5 points Packers vs. Lions money line Lions -176, Packers +157 Packers vs. Lions picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Lions streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Packers vs. Lions predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Lions vs. Packers, the model is going Over 53.5 points at betting apps. The Packers have found success lately because the defense has held their last three opponents to 14, 7 and 13 points. The hit in all of those games, all with room to spare.

But no team has been living on the Over than the Lions. Every game involving Detroit has totaled at least 55 points, and three of them have gone over 60. The Lions rank No. 2 in scoring and No. 30 in points allowed. The Packers have become a big-play offense, abandoning an ineffective run game and airing it out.

With both teams finding success through the air, the model projects 56 combined points as the Over hits 54% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Packers vs. Lions picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Packers vs. Lions, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Lions spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.