The Los Angeles Rams (6-4) seek to win their fifth game in a row when they take on the Green Bay Packers (6-4) in a key NFC Thanksgiving Eve matchup. Green Bay has won 10 of the past 11 head-to-head meetings with Los Angeles, including a 24-19 win in the last meeting on Oct. 6, 2024. Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to make his return for Green Bay. Los Angeles will be missing its top two receivers in Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) as they remain on the IR. Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The latest Packers vs. Rams odds have Los Angeles as a 2.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 43.5 points. Green Bay is 5-4-1 against the spread this season, while Los Angeles is 6-4 against the line. Before making any Packers vs. Rams picks, be sure to see the NFL Thanksgiving Eve predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He is also SportsLine's current No. 1 NFL expert as he's on a 30-12 roll (71%) on all NFL picks. Additionally, he is on a 51-20-1 run on NFL picks involving the Green Bay Packers, returning 27.3 units to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Packers vs. Rams. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Rams spread Rams -2.5 Packers vs. Rams over/under 43.5 points Packers vs. Rams money line Rams -136, Packers +116 Packers vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Rams streaming Netflix

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Top Packers vs. Rams predictions

White is leaning Over 44.5 combined points at betting apps. The Over is 3-2 in the last five Green Bay games when the line is between 43.5 to 46.5. The Over is also 2-1 in Green Bay games following more than eight days off by the Packers. It is also 2-0 in Los Angeles games when facing teams allowing between 21 and 25 points per game.

Both offenses are among the best in the NFL. The Rams are fifth with 385.4 yards per game, and 12th in scoring at 24.8 points per game. The Packers, meanwhile, are 14th in total yards at 335.1, but third in passing at 268.1 passing yards per game. They are 14th in scoring at 22.6 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Packers vs. Rams picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the expert who is +27.3 units over his last 72 Packers picks, and find out.