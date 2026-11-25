Those looking to create an NFL same-game parlay can do so a day earlier this week with the inaugural Thanksgiving Eve NFL game. The Green Bay Packers will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. A Rams vs. Packers SGP could consist of player props, NFL bets on the spread, over/under predictions and more. Given the Rams' injuries at receiver, many may target Green Bay's passing attack of Jordan Love, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson with prop bets within their Packers vs. Rams same-game parlay. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

However, Matthew Stafford has an interesting plus-money prop, and it requires just a single yard to hit. The reigning MVP has a rushing yards over/under of 0.5 yards, which offers a +136 payout. Stafford's averaging 1.7 rushing yards per game this season, but just three of his 10 games have seen positive rushing yardage. Is this NFL bet one worth taking a chance on, or is it better left out of your Thanksgiving Eve SGP? Before locking in any Rams vs. Packers picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Packers vs. Rams prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Rams vs. Packers on Wednesday and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Los Angeles vs. Green Bay here. Trade the NFL by claiming the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Top Thanksgiving Eve NFL SGP picks

After simulating Rams vs. Packers and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Green Bay wideout Matthew Golden goes over 74.5 receiving yards (-114) in a 4.5-star prop. The second-year receiver is putting up 85.3 receiving yards per game, and his breakout season has caused his yardage prop to rise all year since being at 38.5 yards in Week 1. Yet, even with that, Golden has rewarded those who have backed his Overs as he's eclipsed his receiving yards total in eight of 10 games this season.

Golden has also risen to the occasion against the NFL's best defenses, and he'll see another on Thanksgiving Eve. Golden's 6 for 6 in hitting the Over when facing a defense ranked in the top third of the league, which Los Angeles certainly qualifies with a top-5 defense. SportsLine AI forecasts Golden to have 90.2 receiving yards, on average, making this a prop to consider for a Thanksgiving Eve NFL SGP. See which other Packers vs. Rams same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Rams vs. Packers SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another seven NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better, including one that returns plus money. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Packers vs. Rams? Visit SportsLine now to see the Thanksgiving Eve NFL SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.