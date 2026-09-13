Bitter NFC North rivals kick off their 2026 NFL regular seasons when the Green Bay Packers battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13. Green Bay finished the 2025 regular season at 9-7-1, good for second place in the division. Minnesota, meanwhile, finished on a five-game winning streak to close its year at 9-8. The Packers lead the all-time series 67-61-3, but the Vikings have won three of the last four meetings. Kyler Murray will make his debut as Minnesota's No. 1 quarterback. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Packers vs. Vikings odds have Minnesota as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Packers vs. Vikings picks or 2026 NFL Week 1 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Packers vs. Vikings. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Vikings:

Packers vs. Vikings spread Minnesota -1.5 Packers vs. Vikings over/under 46.5 points Packers vs. Vikings money line Minnesota -128, Green Bay +108 Packers vs. Vikings picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Vikings streaming Paramount+

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Packers vs. Vikings predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Packers vs. Vikings, the model is going Under 46.5 points at betting apps. Neither offense appears to be hitting its stride after a so-so preseason by the starting offenses. Green Bay may be slowed early due to several key injuries, including to tight end Tucker Kraft, who is working his way back from a torn ACL. The Packers will also be without pass-rushing specialist Micah Parsons, who is expected to miss at least four weeks, also recovering from a torn ACL.

Murray will make his Minnesota debut after playing in just five games last year for the Arizona Cardinals due to injury. Not surprisingly, he threw for the fewest yards of his career with 962 on 110 of 161 throwing, with six touchdowns and three interceptions. The Under has hit in each of the two meetings between the Packers and Vikings last season and in five of the past nine matchups. The Under has also hit in eight of the past 10 Minnesota games. It projects 43 combined points, giving value to the Under. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Packers vs. Vikings picks

For Packers vs. Vikings in an NFL Week 1 matchup, the model says one side of the spread is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Packers vs. Vikings, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.