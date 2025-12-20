One of the league's fiercest rivalries will have added juice on Saturday night when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. The Bears (10-4) have a tenuous hold on first place in the NFC North, but the Packers (9-4-1) won the season's first meeting, a 28-21 triumph at Lambeau Field, two weeks ago. The quarterbacks will be under a lot of pressure this week, but the Packers' strong defense lost star Micah Parsons to injury and while Chicago's unit rose up last week, it has been hit or miss.

A lot will be riding on the play of quarterback Jordan Love of the Packers and Chicago counterpart Caleb Williams on Saturday. When you are looking at your NFL player props for Saturday's Packers vs. Bears NFC North showdown, which quarterback should you be backing when it comes to passing yards and pass attempts props? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has issued its top picks for both of these props for Packers vs. Bears and shared which one you should target. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.



Want more Packers vs. Bears betting analysis and insights? Check out the SportsLine game forecast, which includes player prop recommendations and expert best bets.

Passing yards props

Jordan Love: 237.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Caleb Williams: 211.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Jordan Love Under 237.5 yards (4.5 stars)

Love has gone Under this number in eight of his 14 games this season and has gone Under 200 six times. The Bears are allowing 220 passing yards per game through the air (15th in the league) and 126 on the ground (23rd), so Green Bay could lean more on Josh Jacobs in this one.

Passing touchdowns props

Jordan Love: 1.5 (Over -104, Under -123)

Caleb Williams: 1.5 (Over -104, Under -123)

Top pick: Jordan Love Under 1.5 pass TDs (3.5 stars)

Love has gone Under 1.5 touchdowns six times in the past 10 games, failing to throw even one in three of those. As mentioned, the Packers should look to the running game Saturday. Jacobs has 1,160 total yards and 14 TDs. Only Jonathan Taylor has more than his 13 rushing TDs, and Jacobs had 86 rushing yards and a score in the Dec. 7 victory.

Passing attempts props

Jordan Love: 31.5 (Over -101, Under -126)

Caleb Williams: 31.5 (Over -127, Under -101)

Top pick: Caleb Williams Under 31.5 pass attempts (3 stars)

Williams is averaging 30.6 attempts in his past five home games and has gone Under his line in three of those. It could be another windy day in Chicago and Williams will have to deal with a tough Packers defense, even with Parsons out. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 120 rushing yards in the Bears' loss in Green Bay two weeks ago, so Chicago might look for a balanced attack to take some pressure off the young quarterback.