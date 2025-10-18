The Green Bay Packers travel west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Arizona was without starting quarterback Kyler Murray last week due to injury, but the team looked surprisingly frisky with Jacoby Brissett under center in Indianapolis. The Packers are coming off a win, having defeated the Bengals in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 4.25 p.m. ET. But which NFL player props should you be backing for this clash in the desert? We've made three selections, including an NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Packers-Cardinals game, including more player props. For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Top Packers at Cardinals props:

Jordan Love Under 238.5 passing yards (-114)

Matthew Golden Over 48.5 receiving yards (-114)

Trey McBride anytime touchdown scorer (+170)

Jordan Love Under 238.5 passing yards

Green Bay shouldn't need a huge passing performance from Love to beat Arizona, especially if Murray is out. This should instead be a Josh Jacobs game, where the Packers jump out to a lead before grinding the clock down with the star running back. The SportsLine model agrees, as it rates this Under 4.5 stars out of 5 and forecasts 190.8 passing yards for Love.

Matthew Golden Over 48.5 receiving yards

The rookie wideout has made his presence felt over the last three games (clearing this line each time), particularly with his 86-yard showing against Cincinnati last time out. Golden's threat as deep ball menace should show up again here, and he could clear this total in just a few catches. The SportsLine Projection Model has Golden tallying 66.4 yards, rating this Over 4 stars out of 5.

Trey McBride anytime touchdown scorer

Brissett connected with McBride for a touchdown last time out in Indianapolis, and we're backing the star tight end again. The score came on one of 11 targets for McBride, which tied his season high. Brissett clearly likes McBride, and whether it's him or Murray under center, it stands to reason McBride will be a primary option in the red zone on Sunday.