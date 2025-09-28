The spotlight will be on Micah Parsons on Sunday Night Football, as the superstar pass rusher takes on his former team when the Green Bay Packers travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. If you were curious about Parsons having the ultimate revenge and scoring a touchdown, the odds for the Packers' defense scoring a touchdown on Sunday night are +475. While we're not suggesting taking that, we do have two other anytime touchdown scorer bets that we do recommend.

Here are our favorite anytime touchdown scorer props at DraftKings Sportsbook, with players that we think are nice values to find the end zone in Dallas on Sunday night.

Top Packers-Cowboys anytime touchdown props:

Matthew Golden anytime touchdown scorer (+230)

Golden set career-best marks in receptions (four) and receiving yards (52) in the rookie's last game against the Browns, and he led the Packers with those 52 receiving yards. In Jayden Reed's first full game out, it was encouraging to see Golden step up in a tougher matchup against a good Browns defense. Now, Golden gets to face a Cowboys defense that has been getting carved up. I'm sure the Texas native is itching to get his first-ever NFL touchdown in his home state in primetime.

Jalen Tolbert anytime touchdown scorer (+425)

After CeeDee Lamb left this past weekend's game against the Bears with an injury, Tolbert finished third on the team in targets (13.3%) for the rest of the game—only behind Jake Ferguson (31.1%) and George Pickens (20.0%). Pickens (+155) and Ferguson (+215) have much shorter prices, though, to score a TD on SNF, so I'd rather roll the dice on a higher price, especially going up against one of the NFL's best defenses in the Packers.