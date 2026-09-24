It's been a nice little heater of a run for this column over the past three slates, as we've hit multiple touchdown scorers and nailed the Rams on Monday night (the Giants props were unfortunately shot when Jaxson Dart and half the team got hurt, but such is life). Let's stay warm in what profiles as an ... interesting game on Thursday night between the Packers and Falcons.

This number has dipped precipitously over the past few days, largely on the injury news that's come out for both teams. SportsLine subscribers were alerted to Falcons +7 as early as Monday, and that number is going to likely look incredible come kickoff, so make sure you're subscribed with alerts turned on.

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Not only is Michael Penix, Jr., cleared to start for the Falcons, but we found out Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would be good to go for Atlanta as the backup quarterback. The injuries are mounting up for the Packers on the other side. Wager on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Falcons +4.5

Atlanta has unquestionably been the worst team in football through two weeks of the season. The Falcons haven't taken a snap in the red zone, got shredded on defense by the Panthers at home and have scored just one touchdown through 120 minutes of game time, a 23-yard Bijan Robinson reception from Cooper Rush.

But the quarterback situation has been untenable thanks to injuries, and now the Falcons have depth with Tua Tagovailoa back. We're not saying the Falcons are an elite team by any means, but if they win Thursday and things break right for them the rest of the weekend, the Falcons can easily be tied for first(!) in the division heading into Week 4. That sounds impossible, but it's not even unrealistic.

They could get blown out, of course, but they could also be trailing the Packers by a touchdown or more on Thursday and stomp through the back door.

Thursday Night Football player props

Drake London Over 65.5 receiving yards

The Falcons have been a disaster this season, almost entirely a result of the quarterback situation. In terms of fantasy production, I'm not sure anyone's been worse than Drake London, who was taken as a second-round pick and has been non-existent with Rush and Jack Strand under center. It'll take a leap of faith for backers here, but it's important to remember with Penix under center, London's target share skyrockets. Penix might not be an elite QB, but he's fighting for his job and future in the league. London should eat on Thursday night.

Chris Brooks Over 6.5 receiving yards (-111, BetMGM)

Brooks *appears* to be drawing some pass down sets from a Packers offense that doesn't have a set rotation. I don't want to bank on picking out who gets the carries -- let's just assume Brooks gets one leakout or a swing pass here. We don't need much, just a simple dump-off pass on a third-and-long situation. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Thursday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Drake London (+185, DraftKings)

We're doubling down here, but in a correlated way that looks to have good value given the upgrade with the Falcons quarterback situation and the matchup. Again: London is Penix's go-to when they're matched up. And we should expect the Packers to aggressively protect against Bijan Robinson running in near the goal line. London is an elite red-zone threat, he just hasn't produced down there this year because the snaps and opportunities haven't been present. They should be on Thursday.

Christian Watson (+145, DraftKings)

Watson was a popular fantasy pick this season because of his deep-threat ability. But I loved what we saw from Watson on a green zone look last week, when he lined up in the slot and faked a fade before making a back-of-the-end-zone cross, wide open for Jordan Love. He's a complete receiver and someone Love is looking for near the end zone, especially without a strong run game.