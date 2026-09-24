It's been a nice little heater of a run for this column over the past three slates, as we've hit multiple touchdown scorers and nailed the Rams on Monday night (the Giants props were unfortunately shot when Jaxson Dart and half the team got hurt, but such is life). Let's stay warm in what profiles as an ... interesting game on Thursday night between the Packers and Falcons. Bet on Thursday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

This number has dipped precipitously over the past few days, largely on the injury news that's come out for both teams. Sportsline subscribers were able to get alerted to Falcons +7 as early as Monday, and that number is going to likely look incredible come kickoff, so make sure you're subscribed with alerts turned on.

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Not only is Michael Penix, Jr., cleared to start for the Falcons, but we found out Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would be good to go for Atlanta as the backup quarterback. The injuries are mounting up for the Packers on the other side. Wager on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Falcons +5.5

Atlanta has been, unquestionably, the worst team in football through two weeks of the season. They haven't taken a snap in the red zone, got shredded on defense by the Panthers at home and have scored just one touchdown through 120 minutes of game time, a 23-yard Bijan Robinson reception from Cooper Rush.

But the quarterback situation has been untenable thanks to injuries, and now the Falcons have depth with Tua back. We're not saying the Falcons are an elite team by any means, but if they win Thursday and things break right for them the rest of the weekend, the Falcons can easily be tied for first(!) in the division heading into Week 4. That sounds impossible, but it's not even unreallistic.

They could get blown out, of course, but they could also be trailing the Packers by a touchdown+ on Thursday and stomp through the back door.

Thursday Night Football player props

Drake London Over 65.5 receiving yards

The Falcons have been a disaster this season, almost entirely a result of the quarterback situation. In terms of fantasy production, I'm not sure anyone's been worse than Drake London, who was taken as a second-round pick and has been non-existent with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand under center. It'll take a leap of faith for backers here, but it's important to remember with Michael Penix under center, London's target share skyrockets. Penix might not be an elite QB, but he's fighting for his job and his future and he's a massive upgrade. London should eat Thursday night.

Chris Brooks Over 7.5 receiving yards (-110 BetMGM)

Brooks *appears* to be drawing some pass down sets from a Packers offense that doesn't have a set rotation. I don't want to bank on picking out who gets the carries -- let's just assume Brooks gets one leakout or a swing pass here. We don't need much, just a simple dump-off pass on a third-and-long situation.. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Thurday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Drake London (+220, DraftKings)

We're doubling down here, but in a correlated way that looks to have good value given the upgrade with the Falcons quarterback situation and the matchup. Again: London is Penix's go-to when they're matched up. And we should expect the Packers to aggressively protect against Bijan Robinson running in near the goal line. London is an elite red-zone threat, he just hasn't produced down there this year because the snaps and opportunities haven't been present. They should be on Thursday.

Christian Watson (+215, DraftKings)

Watson was a popular fantasy pick this season -- and for good reason -- because of his deep-threat ability. But I loved what we saw from Watson on a green-zone look last week, when he lined up in the slot and faked a fade before making a back-of-the-end-zone cross, wide open for Jordan Love. He's a complete receiver and someone Love is looking for near the end zone, especially without a strong run game.