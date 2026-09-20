The New York Jets host the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL season. New York comes off a 23-10 road win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, while Green Bay is reeling from an ugly 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that saw the Packers' offensive line get ripped to shreds in the second half by an aggressive Minnesota defense. The Jets are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2015. Kickoff in the Meadowlands is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Bet on Jets vs. Packers and NFL Week 2 with the latest FanDuel promo code here and get $350 in bonus bets:

Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 44.5.

Fans who want to try NFL betting on games like Packers vs. Jets at the best betting apps need to see our picks for this matchup. And be sure to check out what SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have to say. Get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+ at DraftKings:

Packers vs. Jets betting odds (via FanDuel)

Packers vs. Jets money line: Jets +162, Packers -194 Packers vs. Jets over/under: 44.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Packers vs. Jets spread: Packers -3.5

Packers vs. Jets betting preview

If you asked the average football fan to guess which team would enter a theoretical Jets vs. Packers game with better vibes, almost all of them would say the Packers. And why not? Green Bay has largely been a successful team over the last handful of years. The Packers make regular postseason appearances and consistently play in primetime. Then there's the Jets -- one of the league's punching bags, a synonym for disfunction.

And yet here we are, with the Jets 1-0 after a win over Tennessee and the Packers 0-1 after a bad loss to Minnesota and now riding a six-game losing streak between the regular season and playoffs.

What's the deal with Green Bay? It may be an oversimplification to say the Packers miss Micah Parsons, but Green Bay hasn't won since Parsons suffered his knee injury. The other problem is the offensive line. The Green Bay line all but evaporated down the stretch against the Vikings. Dealing with the Brian Flores blitz is a tough task for any team, but Jordan Love had almost no protection at the most crucial stages of Week 1's loss. The Jets sacked Cam Ward three times in Week 1 and have to be licking their chops ahead of this Sunday.

Speaking of offensive lines, Geno Smith took just one hit in the victory over Tennessee. Part of that can surely be chalked up to the Titans being bad, but it's an impressive feat of pass protection in any NFL game. The Jets can make something happen here if Smith can stay upright -- and again, Parsons isn't around -- and move the ball.

Are the Packers the team with prestige? Yes. Do the Jets need to beat teams better than the Titans before they can be considered legit? Yes.

Could that happen on Sunday? Don't count the Jets out.

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Jets vs. Packers picks, prediction

Over 44.5 (-115)

The Jets spent most of the offseason upgrading their defense, but whether the unit is legitimately good now or just competent remains to be seen. The Green Bay offense is a big step up from the Tennessee offense, so this should be a good test for Aaron Glenn's new-look unit. With that in mind, plus with the New York offense potentially being more fine-tuned, this Over feels achievable. It's hitting in 60% of the model's simulations.

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