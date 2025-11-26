The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions meet on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season with both sides trying to gain an edge in the NFC North division race. The Packers and Lions are both behind the Chicago Bears for the top spot in the division entering Week 13, but Chicago has games against Green Bay and Detroit left. These teams met on Thanksgiving in 2023 in what became a fantastic duel between Jordan Love (268 yards, 3 TDs) and Jared Goff (332 yards, 2 TDs). What do these quarterbacks have in store for fans this time around, and how should bettors approach NFL player props for Love and Goff in Thursday's game?

We'll break down the best Love and Goff player props with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast for Packers vs. Lions and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Jordan Love: 228.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Jared Goff: 240.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Jared Goff Over 240.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The consensus line for Goff's passing yards prop is 238.5, but the model is projecting him for 286.2 yards to make this a highly-rated Over. Goff has thrown from more than 240 yards in five straight games, going for 279 in last week's overtime win over the New York Giants.

Passing attempts props

Jordan Love: 31.5 (Over -106, Under -121)

Jared Goff: 32.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Top pick: Jared Goff Over 32.5 pass attempts (5 stars)

The Lions are going to be airing it out quite a bit per the model, as Goff is projected for 39 pass attempts on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit's quarterback has gone Over 32.5 attempts in four straight games, throwing the ball 42 times last week against the Giants.

Passing touchdowns props

Jordan Love: 1.5 (Over -106, Under -120)

Jared Goff: 1.5 (Over -143, Under +112)

Top pick: Jared Goff Over 1.5 passing TDs (4 stars)

You had to figure if Goff was throwing the ball this many times for this many yards, he was going to have a good chance to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Goff has thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of his last four games.