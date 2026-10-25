NFC North playoff hopefuls collide in NFL Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season when the Green Bay Packers head to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions in a key division showdown. The Packers have won their past two games, while the Lions are coming off a bye week in Week 6. Green Bay won both meetings between the rivals last season, but Detroit had won six of the previous seven matchups, including three of four in Detroit. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55, where new users can get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

We'll go over the latest Packers vs. Lions odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and provide our best bet for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Packers vs. Lions betting odds (via DraftKings)

Packers vs. Lions money line: Packers +150, Lions -180 Packers vs. Lions over/under: 55.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Packers vs. Lions spread: Lions -3.5

Packers vs. Lions betting preview

There was some panic setting in after Green Bay's humiliating 35-14 loss to the Falcons in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, but things have calmed a bit since then. The Packers have big wins over the Bears and Cowboys heading into this game, and they're set to get a boost with Josh Jacobs coming off the Commissioner's Exempt List. Jacobs is hoping to revive a rushing attack that is last in the league at under 60 yards per game. The Lions are giving up 107 yards per game on the ground and have been abysmal defensively, surrendering a league-worst 297.4 yards through the air. They are 30th in points allowed per game at 29.6. Look for Jordan Love, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson to exploit the Detroit secondary.

The Lions counter their poor defensive metrics with one of the league's best offenses. Jared Goff is commanding an offense that is fourth in yards per game and tied for first in points per game at 32.8. Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most dynamic running backs in the league, and Detroit's receiver tandem of Amon-ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams can create explosive plays. There could be some tension within the team after Sam LaPorta's mid-week interview expressing frustrations about his contract, so we'll see if the Lions give him more targets to appease him in this game. Green Bay's defense looked good against Chicago and Dallas but is still without Micah Parsons and will be without Edgerrin Cooper for the rest of the year. Spend $5+ on Packers vs. Lions in Week 7 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Packers vs. Lions picks, prediction

Packers-Lions Over 53.5

The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 54% of simulations, and it makes sense as both defenses are unlikely to slow these offenses down. The Packers have scored 54 points over their last two games and have arguably the most productive receiver duo in Golden and Watson, while Detroit's offense is fresh off a bye week. It'll likely come down to the final drive in this one. Bet on NFL Week 7 games, including Packers-Lions, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: