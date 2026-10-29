The Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers will both try to bounce back from losses when they square off on Thursday Night Football. Green Bay fell to Detroit in a 20-17 final last week, while Carolina is coming off a 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay. The Packers are 3.5-point home favorites in the Packers vs. Panthers odds, with an over/under of 47.5 points. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Packers vs. Panthers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Panthers vs. Packers prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Packers vs. Panthers betting preview

Green Bay is in last place in the NFC North despite its 4-3 record, while Carolina is atop the NFC South with a 3-3 record. All other NFL division leaders are at least two games above the .500 mark, but Carolina won its division with an 8-9 record last year. The Panthers are aiming for consecutive division titles for the second time in team history.

The Packers are coming off a 20-17 loss to Detroit in Week 7, which snapped a three-game winning streak. They are just the fourth team without a 50-yard rusher through seven games in the Super Bowl era. Carolina is allowing the most rushing yards per game (153.2) in the NFL this season, so this could be an opportunity for Green Bay to get back on track, especially now that Josh Jacobs (suspension) has returned. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Packers vs. Panthers picks, best bets

Packers -3.5

Josh Jacobs Over 14.5 carries



Packers -3.5



"I think the Packers are in a good break out spot against a very vulnerable Panthers defense, especially after adding Josh Jacobs to the mix," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "The Packers have been recenlty victimized by some self-inflicted wounds and some questionable officiating, and they get a Panthers squad that just got exposed by the Bucs. Look for the Packers to roll offensively and to do enough on defense to cover the spread." Bet on Panthers vs. Packers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Josh Jacobs Over 14.5 carries

"Opinions on his off-field drama aside, Josh Jacobs returned last week to play 52% of the snaps for the Packers," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He ran 11 times and saw 7 targets (5 catches) in the passing game. I see more run opportunities coming his way on Thursday against the Panthers, as Carolina has been a run funnel all season. They allow the most running back rush yards per game, second highest success rate, and their opponents have the sixth lowest pass rate above exception. The Packers run game has been abysmal, forcing Jordan Love to throw 39 times per game - but Jacobs presence should balance things. He wasn't spectacular against Detroit, but his 55% success rate was significantly better than any other Packers running back." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: