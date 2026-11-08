A pair of 5-3 teams coming in off victories face off Sunday in NFL Week 9 when the New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes as the Packers beat the Panthers 27-19 on Thursday Night Football last week. The Patriots also got three TD passes from their quarterback, with Drake Maye continuing his hot run in a 24-19 road victory against the Dolphins. Sunday's kickoff in Foxborough, Mass, is set for 1 p.m. ET. New England is a 2.5-point home favorite in the latest Packers vs. Patriots odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is 46.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We're digging into the latest Packers vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings and have our best bet for the game based on our SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Packers vs. Patriots betting odds (via DraftKings)

Packers vs. Patriots money line: Packers -148, Patriots +124 Packers vs. Patriots Over/Under: 46.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Packers vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -2.5

Packers vs. Patriots betting preview

Green Bay has won four of its past five games, with Love throwing for at least 270 yards in four of those. He put up 288 against Carolina, and receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden stayed hot right alongside their QB. Watson had 113 receiving yards while Golden had 79 and a touchdown. They combined for 15 receptions, and tight end Tucker Kraft added six for 63 yards and a score. Josh Jacobs hasn't been running the ball as often as expected but is still having an impact, as he totaled 52 yards and two TDs. Green Bay had almost 100 yards more than Carolina, and the defense sacked Bryce Young six times. The Packers haven't allowed more than 20 points in any of the past five games. Watson suffered a broken rib and went to a hospital in an ambulance but returned to the game, firing up teammates and the Lambeau fans alike. This one is on the road, and the Packers are 2-2 away from home this season.

The Patriots and Maye got off to a rocky start to the season but have shaken off the slow begining and have only lost at Chicago since breaking through with a 29-26 victory at Buffalo on Week 4. They lost to Seattle in the Super Bowl rematch to open the season and also lost at Jacksonville. That means they are 3-0 at home, and they're 9-3 at Gillette since the start of last season. Maye is averaging 279.6 passing yards and has 14 TD passes over the past five games. He also has just two interceptions during the run after throwing six in the first three games. The Patriots have five pass-catchers with at least 200 receiving yards, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson has 579 total yards and three TDs. The Patriots have 22 sacks, with Elijah Ponder leading the way with six.

The Patriots score 23.0 points per game while Green Bay averages 21.4, and both defenses allow just over 20 per contest. Six of Green Bay's eight games have gone Under the total, while five of New England's eight have gone Over. New England is 3-4-1 against the spread, going 2-1 ATS at home. The Packers are 5-3 ATS and 2-2 ATS on the road. The Patriots had won three of the previous four meetings before losing the most recent one 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau. That was in 2022, and they have only played seven times since the Packers beat the Pats in the Super Bowl after the 1996 season. Spend $5+ on Packers vs. Patriots in NFL Week 9 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Packers vs. Patriots picks, prediction

Packers +3

The Packers will be rested after a victory on Thursday night, and that home victory and Watson's dedication to the cause will have the team filled with confidence. Both quarterbacks have been playing at a high level, but Love has the better complementary pieces and Maye has been susceptible to off days. Both teams can get after the quarterback, so the player who deals with that best will give his team the edge. The SportsLine model has the Packers winning in 48% of simulations as a plus-money underdog and covering the spread 53% of the time. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is also backing Green Bay to cover. "The Patriots' offensive surge has coincided with a slate of bad defensive opponents," White says, "so if Jordan Love can have success against a defense that gave up 26+ points to the Jaguars, Bills and Bears, the Packers could certainly win this game." Wager on Packers vs. Patriots and other NFL Week 9 games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: