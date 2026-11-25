The NFL is making sure you get completely stuffed with football this Thanksgiving season, giving you not just a trio of Turkey Day games but also a Black Friday game AND a Thanksgiving Eve game between the Packers and Rams on Wednesday night, with the Rams checking in as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Wager on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The line for this matchup is a little surprising given how banged up the Rams are heading into this game and how well Jordan Love has been playing lately, plus the Packers are coming off a bye and Micah Parsons is set to be back. The Rams are also off a bye, which is nice because both teams should be rested and we should get some high-level football from these potential playoff squads.

The Packers are the current No. 7 seed in the NFC, while the Rams are a tiebreaker back of a playoff spot. In other words, whoever wins this game is in MUCH better shape for the playoffs coming out of the mini-bye following this contest. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Best bets for Packers vs. Rams NFL Week 12

Under 44.5

We're getting two elite quarterbacks off a bye, but I'm backing the Under here and feeling pretty good about it. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are both out for this game, so we're gonna get a LOT of tight ends on the set for the Rams and a lot of formations involving multiple tight ends, with the Rams trying to pound the ball with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. The Packers have had to throw a lot more this year and could certainly find it tough to run against Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett and Kobie Turner, who is returning from injury. But I'm not sure the Packers are going to fling the ball around much either and I do believe both of these teams are going to be hyper-conservative in this game because of the defenses they're going up against. Points should be at a premium, and these quarterbacks could be under pressure quite a bit.

Thanksgiving Eve player props

Tutu Atwell Over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)

Atwell is a gadget-ish player, but we've got a situation where the Rams have virtually no one available at wide receiver and they really trust Atwell's ability to get down the field. He can pick this up on a single catch, and I'm confident we'll see the Rams take shots down the field -- at some point, Matthew Stafford will look at receivers. Atwell makes a ton of sense as a burner who can get open all alone down the field with the tight ends opening things up underneath.

Matthew Golden Under 5.5 receptions (-105)

Golden's been awesome this year so no shade his way, but given how low-scoring this game profiles to be and how much the Packers might try and run the ball, I think we can easily stay Under this number, especially if he's getting the sticky coverage from Trent McDuffie in this matchup. Golden is also severely prone to dropping the football, which sets us up with another possible out for getting this Under if he's unable to reel in every one of his targets in this matchup. Bet on NFL player props and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Packers vs. Rams anytime touchdowns

Blake Corum (+130)

Corum is a fan favorite in this column and we're going right back to the well with him at plus money. Parsons makes the defense much better and should help against the run, but the Rams are going to stick with what they do and pound the ball. Corum's been a monster when it comes to finding the end zone, and we're going to back him to score in this spot..

Tucker Kraft (+240)

We're backing the big guy for Green Bay who should match up well against this Rams defense (or as well as anyone can). The Packers would love to run the ball into the end zone, but we don't know how well they'll be able to do it. I'm banking on the Packers struggling to pound the football near the goal line and Love being forced to throw some play-action stuff that really plays into what Kraft does best by the end zone.