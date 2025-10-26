One of the most intriguing matchups of the 2025 NFL season will take place on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 when the Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing Aaron Rodgers face to face with his former team. Rodgers spent most of his Hall of Fame career in Green Bay but ultimately left the Packers after struggling through the 2022 season. The Steelers starter claims this won't be a revenge game, but he's absolutely aware this is his opportunity to beat the only team in the league he hasn't yet. There's history on the line here.

On the other side, Jordan Love looks to find his form after struggling through the early portion of the season. The Packers have not been able to get their aerial attack clicking on all cylinders, though they still rank 12th in the league in passing yards per game. Love has only thrown the ball more than 30 times twice this season as Green Bay leans on the run. Will the sixth-year quarterback get a chance to sling it more on Sunday night?

We'll take a look at NFL player props for Love and Rodgers ahead of Sunday's game here, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Packers vs. Steelers and more prop recommendations, head over to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Jordan Love: 238.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Aaron Rodgers: 219.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Jordan Love Under 238.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The model projects Love at 190 passing yards, well below his passing yards prop line of 238.5. The Packers quarterback has gone below 200 passing yards in three games this season but has also thrown for more than 290 yards in two contests. The Steelers have been poor against the pass, ranking 31st in passing yards allowed per game. Still, the model is giving the best rating possible to taking Love's Under on passing yards.

Passing attempts props

Jordan Love: 31.5 (Over -105, Under -122)

Aaron Rodgers: 32.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

Top pick: Jordan Love Under 31.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

This makes sense since the model is only projecting Love for 190 passing yards. The quarterback only throws the ball 25.2 times on Sunday in the projection model's simulations. Love has thrown the ball more than 25 times in four games but he has only logged more than 31.5 attempts once, in the overtime tie against the Cowboys.

Passing touchdowns props

Jordan Love: 1.5 (Over -115, Under -111)

Aaron Rodgers: 1.5 (Over -125, Under -102)

Top pick: Jordan Love Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (4.5 stars)

Love has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three games this season but has only tossed one score in each of the last two contests as Green Bay feeds Josh Jacobs more in the red zone. The model, which has already taken Love's Unders in passing yards and attempts, only projects him at 0.4 passing touchdowns on Sunday.