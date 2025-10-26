It's Aaron Rodgers Revenge Week as he leads the Pittsburgh Steelers against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. While all eyes will be on Rodgers and Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, don't sleep on the running backs in this one, as Josh Jacobs has been one of the top backs in the league since joining the Packers while Jaylen Warren is fresh off a 127-yard performance last Thursday.

Here's a deep dive into the best NFL player props for both Jacobs and Warren for Sunday Night Football this week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll also share the top prop recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before grading player props on a 5-star scale. Looking for more Sunday Night Football analysis? The SportsLine model has a game forecast for Packers vs. Steelers in addition to its prop grades, and there are also expert picks available for this contest.

Carries props

Josh Jacobs: 16.5 (Over -102, Under -125)

Jaylen Warren: 14.5 (Over -130, Under +102)

Top pick: Jaylen Warren Under 14.5 carries (5 stars)

The model is fading Warren in this one as it has the top Steelers back projected for just 8.8 carries on Sunday, well Under his 14.5 line. Warren has gone Over 14.5 carries in two of the five games he's played this season. The Packers are one of the tougher tests the Steelers have faced, and if Green Bay jumps out to a big lead, Pittsburgh may abandon the run.

Rushing yards props

Josh Jacobs: 65.5 (Over -115, Under -109)

Jaylen Warren: 56.5 (Over -109, Under -115)

Top pick: Jaylen Warren Under 56.5 rushing yards (4.5 stars)

In addition to an Under projection for his carries prop, the model leans Under on Warren's rushing yards prop. Warren is projected to rush for 43.3 yards on Sunday. Green Bay has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game this season at just 76.5. The Steelers are also averaging just 94.5 rushing yards per game, the eighth-lowest total in the NFL this season. Pittsburgh's best course of action offensively may be through the air.