The NFL Week 1 Sunday schedule features some key games, and one of the biggest of the first Sunday of the NFL season is on CBS and Paramount+ when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings. The NFC North rivals battled all season and ended up close together in the 2025 standings, with the Packers going 9-7-1 to earn a wild-card spot while the Vikings went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. The narratives around the two clubs this season are quite different, though, with Minnesota now going with former Cardinals starter Kyler Murray at quarterback and Green Bay set to be without two key players to start off the season. Bet on Packers vs. Vikings and more NFL action with the latest DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Vikings are 1.5-point favorites, per the latest DraftKings odds, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 46.5. Here's a closer look at the NFL betting landscape for Green Bay vs. Minnesota at the best betting apps, with some notes on what bettors should keep in mind for this matchup. Bet on the NFL at BetMGM Sportsbook and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers vs. Vikings betting odds (via DraftKings)

Packers vs. Vikings money line: Vikings -120 Packers +110 Packers vs. Vikings over/under: 46.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Packers vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -1.5

Packers vs. Vikings betting preview

Green Bay arguably has one of the best collections of talent in the NFL, but the Packers will begin the season without the services of stars Josh Jacobs and Micah Parsons. Jacobs, the team's star running back, has been placed on the commissioner's exempt list amid ongoing legal issues. Parsons, one of the best defenders in the league, is still on the mend from a torn ACL he suffered in December and is on the PUP list. Green Bay will therefore be without key contributors on both sides of the ball.

That puts even more pressure on quarterback Jordan Love. The Green Bay QB was inconsistent in 2025 but has the skill to connect with his talented receiving corps. Tight end Tucker Kraft is trending toward being available for the game and would be a major asset after a breakout 2025. MarShawn Lloyd projects to step into the void in the backfield.

For the Vikings, this will be the first outing in the post-J.J. McCarthy era. The gamble on the former Michigan quarterback came up snake eyes in a bad way and head coach Kevin O'Connell has pivoted to Kyler Murray, whose time in Arizona came to an inglorious end last season. O'Connell clearly thinks he can get more out of Murray than the Cardinals did, and either way, Murray will surely be an upgrade over McCarthy.

This Minnesota team still features talents like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and the Vikings fielded the league's third-best defense in yards allowed per game last season. If O'Connell can make the offense work with Murray, the Vikings could be truly dangerous. But there's a reason Minnesota is only a 1.5-point home favorite here -- we have to see it actually happen first.

Bet on NFL Week 1 and more at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Packers vs. Vikings picks, prediction

Vikings money line

The Packers didn't win a game after Parsons was injured last season, including a matchup with the Vikings on the final day of the season. Removing Jacobs from the equation makes matters even worse. Green Bay should find its footing during this campaign, but this road game against a talented Vikings team might be asking too much too soon. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Minnesota winning at a 60% rate.