Padres vs. Braves prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, July 23, by proven model

The Atlanta Braves look to secure the series win when they battle the San Diego Padres in a key National League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta is coming off a 7-6 win over San Diego on Wednesday. The Padres (50-52), who are third in the NL West, are 23-28 on the road this season. The Braves (59-42), who lead the NL East, are 31-20 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. The Padres have won four of the six meetings this year. Atlanta is a -259 favorite on the money line (risk $259 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Braves odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Padres vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the Padres vs. Braves predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Braves money line Padres +210, Braves -259 Padres vs. Braves over/under 8 runs Padres vs. Braves run line Braves -1.5 (-123) Padres vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Padres vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Braves vs. Padres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Padres vs. Braves, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. The last two games of this series both eclipsed the total, with both Tuesday's and Wednesday's contests having double-digit combined runs. Five of Atlanta's last six games have gone over, while six of San Diego's last eight matchups have also surpassed the total.

SportsLine's model projects 1.4 total bases or more for the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill. The Braves, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.3 total runs, bringing value to the Over in Padres vs. Braves at SportsLine Get the Padres vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Padres vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Braves vs. Padres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Padres vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.