The San Diego Padres (27-20) and Toronto Blue Jays (24-24) will wrap up their three-game series on Thursday. Toronto is going for the sweep after securing a 14-0 win over San Diego on Wednesday. The Padres are on a six-game losing streak. Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.33 ERA) is starting for San Diego, while Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.63 ERA) is on the hill for Toronto.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Blue Jays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Padres vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are the model's three best bets for Padres vs. Blue Jays on Thursday:

Blue Jays ML (-112)

Under 9 runs (-112)

Fernando Tatis Jr. Under 1.5 hits (-185)

Blue Jays to win (-112)

The Blue Jays own a narrow 11-10 advantage over San Diego over time, but lately they have the edge over the Padres. Toronto has won five of the past six games this team, including that dominating 14-0 win. In that victory, they had 14 total hits with two dingers. Bo Bichette went 2-of-6 with two hits and two RBI in that win. George Springer also went 2-of-4 with two singles and two runs scored.

This season, Bichette batting .288 with four home runs and 24 RBI. The 27-year-old has recorded a hit in four of his last five matchups. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Blue Jays winning at -112.

Under 9 total runs (-112)

The model projects the under will hit under nine runs 52% of the time. The Blue Jays have hit the under in five of their last seven games, with every contest listed at nine runs or fewer. Meanwhile, the Padres hit the under in five of the past six matchups. Game 1 was listed at 7.5 and 9 in Game 2. The Blue Jays used a monster seventh and eighth inning, which saw them score 12 runs to get over the 9 total runs over/under. The model is projecting 8.7 combined runs on Thursday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. under 1.5 hits (-185)

Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .296 and has 27 RBI, while tied for ninth in the MLB in home runs (12). Despite being a stout power hitter, Tatis Jr. has recorded one hit or fewer in nine straight games. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has a career .207 batting average with six hits in seven games against Toronto. DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop at -185.