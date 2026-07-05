Padres vs. Dodgers same-game parlay: Shohei Ohtani part of proven expert's best bets for Sunday Night Baseball

The San Diego Padres will try to snap an eight-game losing streak on Sunday Night Baseball when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the best record in MLB and are trying to win a third consecutive World Series title. First pitch for Sunday's game is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't have a strong lean on this game. It is backing the Padres on the run line and money line, though San Diego covers in just 60% of simulations and wins outright in 36% of them. The model sees Under 9.5 runs hitting in 52.3% of simulations. Before locking in your wagers for Padres vs. Dodgers on Sunday, you need to see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has put together as his same-game parlay for the contest.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's his picks for Padres vs. Dodgers on Sunday.

Padres vs. Dodgers same-game parlay

Dodgers 4+ runs

Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

SGP price: -115 at BetMGM

Dodgers 4+ runs

Following a four game win streak, the Padres have now lost eight straight games, including the past three days in Los Angeles at the hands of their division foe. The Padres have now slid all the way back to five games out of a wild card spot, with teams like the Marlins, Nationals and Pirates all ahead of them. It looks like the Padres will be sellers at the deadline at this rate, so can they avoid a four game sweep on Sunday night to salvage any dignity?

On the contrary, the Dodgers will steamroll into Sunday night with a 59-31 record and by far the best run differential in all of baseball at +166. They've won eight of their last 10 and despite Shohei Ohtani being out of the lineup last night, they were still able to win by multiple runs behind a very strong effort from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They send Emmett Sheehan to the mound tonight against JP Sears, who I have a little faith will be able to keep the Dodgers offense off the board, after he pitched to a 7.92 ERA in 63 innings in AAA with expected stats backing his lousy performance. In coming to the MLB level, Sears has posted an ERA at seven with the expected numbers looking even worse, and while he didn't pitch bad in his first start of the year for the Padres, his second start was far worse.

Back the Dodgers to score 4+ runs using the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Sears' high strand rate and low BABIP likely were the main factors that helped him succeed in that first start, but those numbers flipped in his second start which came against the Cubs and he was hung out to dry. Now he has to face baseball's best lineup and it sounds like Ohtani will be back as a hitter for Sunday's contest, which is perfect timing since it's his birthday. I'm backing the Dodgers to score a bunch of runs in this one, taking Over 4.5 runs scored in the first seven innings as a straight bet. For the parlay, we will water it down slightly to where the Dodgers just need to score four total runs in the full game, but the thought with the first seven team total as opposed to the full game is if the Dodgers are winning, you lose the ninth inning at-bat and if they're losing or tied, they likely would be facing Mason Miller in the ninth inning anyways. The first seven team total allows us to take the total down a full run, and we may only be missing the bottom of the eighth when compared to the full game bet.

I mentioned it was Ohtani's birthday, so I feel obligated to include a prop bet for him tonight, and what better way to celebrate than with a home run? I'm once again going to say the straight bet on the home run is a play tonight but let's water it down and just go with over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI for the parlay. A walk can still turn into a run for us with this prop, so I love including it for guys like Ohtani that garner respect when in the box and are walked often. I have confidence this Dodgers lineup will score tonight against Sears, so the look here is that we get on the Ohtani hits, runs and RBI prop at a great price.

Use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on Padres vs. Dodgers and get $200 in bonus bets: