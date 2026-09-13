The San Francisco Giants host the Padres on Sunday night as Logan Webb looks to get back on track at home. Webb was solid last time out but has struggled in each of his last two starts on the road, so getting back on the mound at Oracle Park could be key to another good outing. Nick Pivetta will take the ball for the second time since coming back from the IL for the Padres, and he threw five solid innings in his return, allowing no runs and just two hits. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in Bet Reset Tokens for Sunday Night Baseball:

First pitch Sunday night at Oracle Park is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. San Diego is a -131 favorite in the latest MLB Padres vs. Giants odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +109 underdog and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 7.5. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning Over the total, with the teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 59.3% of the simulations. The Giants are covering the run line 70% of the time and winning outright at a 53% rate as plus-money underdogs.

Fans who might be interested in MLB betting or want to give parlay betting a try at the top sports betting apps need to see our model and expert picks for every game. And before you make any wagers on Padres vs. Giants, be sure to check out which plays SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is backing in his same-game parlay.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's Magliocca's picks for Padres vs. Giants on Sunday Night Baseball.

Padres vs. Giants same-game parlay

Under 9 runs

Samad Taylor 1+ Strikeout

SGP price: +110, DraftKings

With this being a late afternoon game in San Francisco, we'd maybe be thinking about the Over, and the wind is projected to be blowing out at double digit speeds, but with that being said the total is still at 7.5 for the full game. I'm not going to get too crazy with hitter props in this one, and with Webb on the better side of his home and away splits, I worry that each of these teams could struggle to score.

I wouldn't mind taking the F5 under 4.5 runs, but if we can adjust the full game total to nine, where we need 10 runs to beat us, I like that look for the parlay tonight. I have this projecting around 7.5 runs, right where the sportsbooks are, and the highest projection I've found is just over 8.5 here tonight. From looking at the market and multiple model projections on the total, nobody is near 10 in this game, so we would need an outlier performance from these offenses and pitchers to get over the total tonight.

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Samad Taylor has gone without a strikeout in just eight of the nearly 40 games he has played, and he's racked up 38 total strikeouts in that time. He's running a 28% strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers and Logan Webb has bumped up his called strike and whiff rate against righties to nearly 30% over the last month.

Taylor is liable to strike out on any day, and I'm playing him for two or more strikeouts at +300 tonight as well. Webb racked up eight strikeouts last time out, and while I think the total will be lower tonight, I'm still betting he or the bullpen can get Taylor at least once. If it's going to come against Webb, the change-up could be the key, as Taylor hasn't seen many change-ups at the MLB level from righties and he's got a near 40% whiff rate in a small sample size.

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