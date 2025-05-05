The San Diego Padres, winners of five straight, begin a three-game series against the AL East leaders New York Yankees Monday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Yankees have lost two in a row and four of their last six entering this series. Carlos Rodon will get the nod for the home side, while Nick Pivetta takes the mound for San Diego.

Pivetta has been on fire this season for the Padres. He gave up just one hit in his first start against the Braves and has won his last four starts. He has given up just four combined runs over those outings while recording 31 strikeouts. Pivetta ranks fifth in MLB in ERA and is tied for second in WHIP. Meanwhile, the Yankees are tied for first in team batting average at .262 and home runs with 57, so this will be a matchup of strength on strength. Pivetta's strikeouts line is set at 6.5, and his earned runs allowed line is 1.5 (Over -165, Under +120). The Yankees' team run total line is set at 3.5 (Over -145) and superstar slugger Aaron Judge is +200 to hit a home run. Judge has 11 home runs on the season.

On the flip side, Rodon is coming off a stellar performance against the Orioles where he allowed just two hits and two runs while striking out seven. New York's starter has recovered from some early struggles to win three starts in a row, and he has allowed just three runs combined in those outings. Over their five-game winning streak, the Padres have scored 27 runs, with Manny Machado (.421), Elias Diaz (.429) and Luis Arraez (.381) being the top hitters in this stretch. San Diego's team run total line is also 3.5, while Rodon's strikeout line is set at 5.5 (Over -155, Under +120).

The Yankees are -143 favorites (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Padres are +120 (risk $100 to win $120) underdogs. The total comes in at 7.5.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Padres-Yankees on Monday.

SAN DIEGO PADRES at NEW YORK YANKEES | 5/5 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -143

New York wins in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+147)

New York covers in 39% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5

The Over hits in 55% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.6, Padres 3.7