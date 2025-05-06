The latest Devin Williams meltdown torpedoed the Yankees on Monday night, with the Padres' four-run eighth inning overcoming New York's earlier efforts to secure the win for San Diego. The Yankees will look for a bounce back on Tuesday night when they send Clarke Schmidt to the hill, while the Padres will counter with former Yankee Michael King. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown across the nation on TBS.

Schmidt got a late start to the season after dealing with an injury and has struggled out of the gate, pitching to a 5.52 ERA. That may simply be a bit of rust showing, as Schmidt broke out with a 2.85 ERA in 18 starts in 2024. The right-hander's strikeout line is 4.5 at FanDuel, with the Over priced at -108 and the Under at -118.

King, who came to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade, has blossomed into an ace. He's 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and is ninth among starting pitchers in fWAR. With Soto departing for the Mets in free agency and Gerrit Cole out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, some Yankees fans may wish King was back in the New York rotation. At FanDuel, King is set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced at +114 and the Under favored at -152.

Unsurprisingly, FanDuel lists Aaron Judge as the favorite to hit a home run at +215. He's followed by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. at +330 and reigning NL Rookie of the Year Jackson Merrill at +420. Merrill is expected to return from the injured list on Tuesday.

The Padres are -113 favorites (wager $113 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Yankees are -107 (wager $107 to win $100) underdogs. The total comes in at 8.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Padres-Yankees on Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO PADRES at NEW YORK YANKEES | 5/6 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -107

New York wins in 56% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-178)

New York covers in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-118)

The Over hits in 52% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.6, Padres 4.4