Major late-inning rallies have dominated the series between the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees in the Bronx. On Monday, struggling Yankees reliever Devin Williams gave up four runs in the eighth inning as the Padres came back for a 4-3 victory. Tuesday, San Diego saw its six-game winning streak snapped after New York put up 10 runs in the seventh for a 12-3 win. First pitch for Wednesday night's deciding game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and it will be on MLB Network.

It's a battle of big names on the mound, though one of them has not looked sharp to start this campaign. The Padres are sending out Dylan Cease (1-2, 5.61 ERA), while the Yankees are rolling with ace Max Fried (6-0, 1.01 ERA). Even with the two arms on opposite ends of the spectrum so far this season, both have strikeout props of 5.5 at FanDuel, with Cease's Over favored at -148 and Fried's Under favored at -158.

Another strong start from Fried would push him further up the American League Cy Young odds board. He's currently tied for the third-lowest odds at +450 with Houston Astros righty Hunter Brown. Last year's AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, is the +200 favorite, followed by Boston Red Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet.

No one is a bigger betting favorite for an award than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge is listed at -1100 to win AL MVP once again, with the next-closest player being Bobby Witt Jr. at +1400. After those two, no one has shorter odds than +6600. Judge is also +210 to hit a home run Wednesday, with Ben Rice and Fernando Tatis Jr. both next at +400.

The Yankees are -180 favorites (wager $180 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Padres are -150 (wager $100 to win $150) underdogs. The total comes in at 8, with the Under at -118 and the Over at -102.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Padres-Yankees on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO PADRES at NEW YORK YANKEES | 5/7 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -180

New York wins in 65% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Padres +1.5 (-141)

San Diego covers in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8

The Over hits in 47% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.8, Padres 3.8