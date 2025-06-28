Brazilian Serie A rivals battle in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when Palmeiras take on Botafogo on Saturday. Palmeiras finished first in Group A with one win and two draws and a plus-two goal differential, one goal more than Inter Miami CF. Botafogo, meanwhile, finished second in Group B with two wins and one loss. They had the same record as PSG and Atletico Madrid, but PSG had a plus-five goal differential, while Botafogo was plus-one and Atletico Madrid minus-one.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Palmeiras vs. Botafogo on Saturday:

Both teams to score (+110)

Botafoga and Palmeiras are familiar foes, having played one another seven times over the past two years through Serie A league and Copa Libertadores action. Botafogo have recorded four wins in that stretch with two draws. The teams played to a scoreless draw in their last match on March 30, but Botafogo registered a 3-1 victory on Nov. 26. The expert is confident Botafogo continue the trend with yet another victory on Saturday.

Both teams have tremendous offensive attacks, and both have registered goals in three of the last four meetings. The expert is confident both sides will find the back of the net.

"Palmeiras won their group without losing a single match, and a big reason they've been so successful as of late is their tremendous attack," Eimer told SportsLine. "Young talent Vitor Roque and Estevan will be tasked with leading the attack for Palmeiras, while Paulinho and Facundo Torres will be backing them. This team has remarkable pace and will be looking to make things difficult for a Botafogo team, that might just be able to match them. Botafogo finished second in their group and managed to beat PSG, the champions of Europe, 1-0. Artur, Igor Jesus and Arthur Cabral will all be expected to help counter the attack of league rivals, which could turn this match into a bit of a slugfest."

