The Carolina Panthers can take a step toward winning their second consecutive NFC South championship when they battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football.' Carolina is coming off a 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, while Tampa Bay dropped a 31-21 decision at Detroit. The Panthers (5-5), who lead the division, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Buccaneers (3-7), who entered the weekend tied for second in the NFC South, are 1-4 at home in 2026. Tampa Bay earned a 43-13 win over Carolina in its Oct. 25 meeting. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (Plantar fasciitis, thumb) is expected to play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds have Tampa Bay as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks, be sure to see the Panthers vs. Buccaneers predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Panthers vs. Buccaneers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread Buccaneers -3 Panthers vs. Buccaneers over/under 43.5 points Panthers vs. Buccaneers money line Buccaneers -156, Panthers +132 Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks See picks at SportsLine Panthers vs. Buccaneers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Panthers vs. Buccaneers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Panthers vs. Buccaneers, the model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in three of the last five Carolina games, and is 6-4 in the past 10 Tampa Bay games. It is 3-1 in Buccaneers games when playing against teams averaging more than 25 points per game.

The Panthers are led by quarterback Bryce Young, who is projected by the SportsLine model to throw for nearly 240 yards and two touchdowns. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is powered by quarterback Baker Mayfield. The model projects Mayfield to throw for over 175 yards and two touchdowns.

The model projects 49 combined points as the Over hits in 59% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Panthers vs. Buccaneers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.