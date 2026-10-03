The Detroit Lions will look to make it two wins in a row when they clash with the Carolina Panthers in a key NFC matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' Detroit held off the New York Jets 31-24 in Week 3, while Carolina dropped a 21-18 decision to the Cleveland Browns. The Lions (2-1), who tied for third in the division at 9-8 in 2025, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Panthers (1-2), who won the NFC South with an 8-9 mark last year, are 0-1 on their home field in 2026. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The latest Lions vs. Panthers odds have Detroit as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Both teams are 1-2 against the spread this season. Before making any Lions vs. Panthers or 'Sunday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Lions vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Panthers spread Detroit -3.5 Lions vs. Panthers over/under 50.5 points Lions vs. Panthers money line Detroit -189, Carolina +158 Lions vs. Panthers picks See picks at SportsLine Lions vs. Panthers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Panthers vs. Lions predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Lions vs. Panthers, the model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit on five of their last eight head-to-head meetings, including in each of the last two. In their last meeting, Detroit earned a 42-24 win over Carolina. The Over has also hit in eight of the last 10 Detroit games, and two of the last four matchups involving the Panthers.

Jahmyr Gibbs has helped elevate Detroit's ground attack. He leads the Lions in rushing, carrying 65 times for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Carolina, meanwhile, is powered by quarterback Bryce Young. He has completed 59.5% of his passes for 939 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions.

The model projects 55 combined points as the Over hits in 56% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Lions vs. Panthers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Panthers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.