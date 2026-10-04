Two top-5 scoring offenses will take the field on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Detroit Lions visit the Carolina Panthers. Thus, there are a bevy of appealing NFL player props to include in a Lions vs. Panthers SGP with stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chuba Hubbard being featured. Also, a pair of former No. 1 overall picks will be under center with Jared Goff and Bryce Young, who share the NFL props bar of 1.5 passing touchdowns. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

However, the NFL prop odds differ for Goff (-180/+134) versus Young (-128/-104). Detroit entered Week 4 ranking dead last in passing defense, so backing the Over for Young's passing touchdowns could be intriguing. On the other side, Carolina ranks dead last in rushing defense, making SNF props involving Gibbs of high interest. Before locking in any Panthers vs. Lions picks for your 'Sunday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Lions vs. Panthers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Panthers vs. Lions on 'Sunday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Detroit vs. Carolina here.

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Top 'Sunday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Lions vs. Panthers and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Jared Goff goes Over 260.5 passing yards (-114) in a 4.5-star NFL prop. Goff has lived in the Over with his passing yardage prop dating back to last season. He's eclipsed his yardage prop in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 287.6 yards over this stretch. Entering Week 4, the five-time Pro Bowler ranked third in passer rating and passing touchdowns, fifth in completion rate and sixth in yards, all without any interceptions.

Carolina's defense should also help Goff hit the Over as it ranks in the bottom five in total yards allowed. Earlier this week, the Panthers placed both of their starting cornerbacks -- Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn as well as Mike Jackson -- on injured reserve, making Goff's job all the more easier. SportsLine AI projects the Lions quarterback to throw for 299.5 yards on average, making this an NFL prop to consider in your Panthers vs. Lions SGP. See which other SNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Panthers vs. Lions SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has 16 other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including multiple which return plus money. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Sunday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Lions vs. Panthers predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Sunday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.