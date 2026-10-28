Teams looking to get back on track clash when the Carolina Panthers battle the Green Bay Packers in a key NFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. Carolina is coming off a 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, while Green Bay dropped a 20-17 decision to the Detroit Lions. The Panthers (3-3), who lead the NFC South, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Packers (4-3), who are fourth in the NFC North, are 2-1 on their home field in 2026. Green Bay leads the all-time series 12-7, but Carolina won last year's meeting 16-13. Green Bay defensive end Micah Parsons (knee) remains on the PUP, while receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) did not practice on Monday or Tuesday. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The latest Panthers vs. Packers odds have Green Bay as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Packers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Panthers vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Packers spread Packers -3.5 Panthers vs. Packers over/under 47.5 points Panthers vs. Packers money line Packers -185, Panthers +170 Panthers vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Panthers vs. Packers streaming Amazon

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Panthers vs. Packers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Panthers vs. Packers, the model is going Under 47.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the last four head-to-head matchups, including last year. The Under has hit in three of the last five Carolina games, and in each of the last four Packers games. Green Bay has had a hard time scoring this season and are averaging 20.6 points per game, tied for 24th-best in the league.

Bryce Young powers the Carolina offense, completing 59.2% of his passes for 1,712 yards and 12 touchdowns wirth four interceptions. Running back Chuba Hubbard leads the Panthers' ground attack, rushing 96 times for 459 yards (4.8 average) and four scores. Green Bay, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Jordan Love. Love has completed 60% of his passes for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The model projects 46 combined points as the Under hits 55% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Thursday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Panthers vs. Packers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Packers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.