NFC playoff teams from a year ago kick off NFL Week 8 as the Carolina Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers on 'Thursday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. Your NFL SGP could feature predictions related to the spread, money line or total, as well as NFL player props on the teams' stars. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, who is active, and Tetairoa McMillan all rank in the top 11 in receiving yards, as Jordan Love and Bryce Young both captain top-5 passing offenses. A 'TNF' same-game parlay also shouldn't ignore the ground game as something has to give as Green Bay's last-ranked rush offense faces Carolina's last-ranked run defense. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Josh Jacobs had just 36 rushing yards in his season debut but has an NFL prop bar of 58.5 yards for Thursday. His counterpart in Chuba Hubbard has an O/U of 71.5 rushing yards, as both running backs have the same odds of -114 for both the Over and the Under. Before locking in any Packers vs. Panthers picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Panthers vs. Packers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Packers vs. Panthers on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Green Bay vs. Carolina here. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Panthers vs. Packers and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Carolina wideout Tetairoa McMillan goes over 70.5 receiving yards (-113) in a 5-star prop. The second-year wideout ranks 11th with 511 receiving yards despite already having his bye. McMillan put on a show in his last primetime appearance with a 14-192-2 stat line, all career highs, on 'SNF' in Week 4.

McMillan has gone over his yardage bar in four of his last five games when Carolina's an underdog, as is the case on Thursday. He has the perfect opponent to hit the Over again as just one team has allowed more catches to wideouts than the Packers this season. They allowed two wideouts to top 90 yards just a week ago, as McMillan is projected to do the same as the AI model calls for him to have 95.5 receiving yards on average. See which other Packers vs. Panthers same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Panthers vs. Packers SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another nine NFL props that are rated 5 stars or better, including multiple that return plus money. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Packers vs. Panthers? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Thursday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.