The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers will meet on Monday, Nov. 24 to conclude Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season and the attention will be on the two quarterbacks, who were back-to-back draft picks despite not being part of the same class. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was taken with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and Bryce Young went first overall to Carolina in the 2023 Draft. Purdy has played in a Super Bowl and threw three touchdowns last week in his return to action, while Young is coming off a historic performance with 448 yards and three scores against the Falcons. The 448 passing yards are the most in a game in Panthers franchise history.

We'll look at NFL player props for Young and Purdy with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast of Panthers vs. 49ers and more NFL player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Bryce Young: 209.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Brock Purdy: 255.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Bryce Young Over 209.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Young's consensus line is 208.5, and it makes sense for the model to back his Over after the last game he had. However, Young has only gone Over this particular line in two games this season. He's finished with fewer than 200 passing yards in eight games this season. That being said, the model projects Young to tally 250.2 passing yards.

Passing attempts props

Bryce Young: 33.5 (Over -114, Under -111)

Brock Purdy: 31.5 (Over -119, Under -107)

Top pick: Bryce Young Over 33.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

Game script could play a factor here and the Panthers would throw more if they are playing from behind. The 49ers also have a solid run defense, giving up just 103.8 yards per game on the ground. If San Francisco bottles up Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, Young will need to throw the ball. He has had 34+ pass attempts in just three games this season.

Passing touchdowns props

Bryce Young: 1.5 (Over +120, Under -154)

Brock Purdy: 1.5 (Over -182, Under +150)

Top pick: Brock Purdy Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

The model also rates Young Over 1.5 passing touchdowns as four stars. Purdy is coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Cardinals but the Panthers do offer slightly more resistance defensively. Purdy threw two or more touchdowns in just six games last season but he has thrown two or more touchdowns in each start this season.