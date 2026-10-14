Now that we are five weeks into the 2025 NFL regular season, some owners are starting to get antsy about making head coaching changes – it usually starts in early October for struggling teams. And few teams are more disappointing thus far than the Philadelphia Eagles. Might Nick Sirianni get a pink slip if his club loses at home Sunday against a rested and surging Carolina Panthers team? Sign up to wager on NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

It's starting to cool down around the country, and that will be the case Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love, via weather.com: Sunny skies. High 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. With the Eagles -1.5 at DraftKings, 94% of ATS handle is on them but 55% of bets are on the Panthers. There's heavy action on the Over with a low total of 40.5.

The latest odds I saw post-Week 5 on the first NFL head coach fired had Washington's Dan Quinn as the +200 favorite and Sirianni next at +400. And that's absolutely no surprise to me after both NFC East head coaches made utterly stupid decisions that cost their teams victories this past Sunday.

I'm sure you know by know what happened in Commanders-Giants and Eagles-Jaguars. Quinn and/or Jayden Daniels didn't even get a field-goal try off at end of overtime, with a win in Washington's hands. Maybe that clock mistake was on Daniels, but there's no doubt it's on Sirianni for having Jake Elliott kick off into the Jacksonville landing zone on Sunday in London.

That allowed a long return and a walk-off 57-yard field goal to win. All the Eagles had to do was kick the ball out of the end zone and the Jags are at their 35 hoping for a Hail Mary with no timeouts. Kudos to Sirianni for taking the blame, but he wouldn't take any for managing the prior scoring drive in a way that left the Jaguars with more time than they should have had. Two passes stopped the clock, and Elliott kicked the go-ahead field goal with 12 seconds left. Why not run it down to only a couple and make that the final play?

"I'm honoring a play call, honoring the things that are coming in the game," QB Jalen Hurts said afterward. "We're not asking him to make play calls in that scenario," Sirianni responded to Monday.

Starting to feel a disconnect there? The Eagles' next game is on a bit of extra rest, as it is Monday night in Week 7 vs. Dallas, so you might see a change if this goes badly Sunday, even though Sirianni is 67-33 as the Eagles head coach. That's tied for the fifth-best head coaching record through 100 games in the league since 1970. The team's bye isn't until Week 10, and you can already hear the Mike Tomlin rumors.

This marks Sirianni's third three-game losing streak in Philadelphia, and he has never lost four in a row. It's not just his clock management, but his offense has been lousy during this skid in averaging 14.7 points and 217 yards per game while converting just 22.2% of third downs.

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The team is bottom five overall in points (18.4 PPG), yards (262.2) and passing yards (170.6). The PPG is the fewest for Philly through five games since 2012, and the YPG the fewest through five since 1999. A juggled offensive line hasn't helped. With Lane Johnson having retired, Cam Jurgens traded and Landon Dickerson on injured reserve, the team has replaced three starters already.

And it's not clear yet if the offense will have tailback and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith back from injury yet, after both missed Week 5. The Eagles are averaging a scant 3.5 yards per play with both off the field this season, compared to 5.3 in all other situations. It's possible the Eagles are down to their No. 4 tailback because No. 2 Tank Bigsby is on IR and No. 3 Will Shipley was hurt against the Jags.

This will mark the first time the Eagles will take the field sitting below .500 since 2021, when they were 6-7. The 76 straight games played without a losing record was the longest streak in team history. The overall NFL record is 145 by the Patriots from 2003-12.

Carolina comes off its bye with its 2-2 mark the team's best four-game start since 2021. It's also good enough for the lead in the ultra-weak NFC South – the Panthers are +130 favorites. We get a former all-Alabama quarterback matchup here in Bryce Young vs. Hurts with Young off to his best start and perhaps answering all those lingering questions that have dogged the former No. 1 overall pick.

Thanks to Young and sensational second-year wideout Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers rank top five in the league in scoring offense (30.3 PPG), total offense (405.8 YPG) and passing offense (301.3 YPG). The scoring average is the best in franchise history through four games, and it's their first time averaging at least 30.0 PPG in any four-game span since 2019.

Young would make history if he keeps his NFL-best 317.0-yard passing average up, as no QB ever has averaged even 275 yards passing in a season after three straight years under 200.0 passing yards per. Young also led the NFL entering his bye week with 11 completions on deep throws (20+ air yards). He is 0-1 against Hurts in the NFL as the Eagles beat the visiting Panthers 22-16 in the most recent meeting in December 2024.

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I tend to like the Eagles to somewhat save their season at home but can't make an official play until knowing the status of Barkley and Smith. The model has Philly winning by a score of 23-19. What would it take for ownership to fire Sirianni? Probably a double-digit loss or another clock management snafu. It's possible that this flips to Carolina as a favorite, and if so, the Eagles are 0-7 SU & 1-6 ATS in their past seven as home dogs. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.