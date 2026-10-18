It's a clash of division winners from 2025 in NFL Week 6 as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. These teams enter this matchup in very different states, as Carolina comes off a bye after downing Detroit on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Meanwhile, a late special-teams gaffe cost the Eagles as they fell 19-17 on a last-second field goal in London last week. The Panthers are 2-2 and the Eagles are 2-3, and Philadelphia will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a blood clot issue. Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) also is out for Philadelphia, but receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is set to play. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is 39.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll break down the latest Panthers vs. Eagles odds from DraftKings and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Panthers vs. Eagles betting odds (via DraftKings)

Panthers vs. Eagles money line: Panthers -162, Eagles +136 Panthers vs. Eagles over/under: 39.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Panthers vs. Eagles spread: Panthers -3

Panthers vs. Eagles betting preview

The Eagles' offense has been a mess this year, and things will only be more difficult against the Panthers on Sunday with Hurts out. The veteran quarterback was a full participant on Wednesday but had a calf injury designation. But news broke Thursday that he'd be out for Sunday, pushing Tanner McKee into action. The Eagles are 58-25 when Hurts starts since 2021 and average 25.4 points per game. While Philly is 3-4 in games started by other quarterbacks, the team is averaging 25.9 points per game and a few more yards per contest in his absence. The Eagles get one of their best weapons back this week in DeVonta Smith, who is off the injury report, but star running back Saquon Barkley is out once again.

On the other side, the Panthers' offense has been a bright spot in the early going. Between Bryce Young's hot play and Chuba Hubbard carrying the load at running back, Carolina is fourth at 30.3 points per game. The defense is another story, though, sitting 26th at 27.3 points allowed per game.

The Panthers are 2-2 against the spread this year, and the Eagles are just 1-4 ATS. Philly is 3-2 to the Over this year and Carolina is 2-2. Spend $5+ on Panthers vs. Eagles in Week 6 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Panthers vs. Eagles picks, prediction

Panthers money line

This was effectively a pick 'em before the news that Hurts is out, and things have flipped towards the Panthers as a result. Carolina's offense is dynamic, but the defense has been a problem. That being said, Philadelphia has struggled to move the ball this year, and that was with Hurts under center. With McKee now thrust into action, the SportsLine model is backing the Panthers, who win on the money line in 56% of simulations. Wager on NFL Week 6 games, including Panthers-Eagles, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: