The NFL is coming back to Charlotte for a Sunday night prime-time game for the first time in more than a decade and we should be in store for some fireworks between the Panthers and Lions. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

The one big downside here is the Panthers have been ravaged by injuries over the last week, including losing their best lineman, Damien Lewis, for quite a while. They also placed both of their starting cornerbacks on IR, so things could be dicey against an explosive Lions offense. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Over 51.5

This line has climbed a full point over the last 24 hours, and that probably involves the weather. It was supposed to dump rain all day Sunday in North Carolina, but we're now staring down just some chill in the air and what should be a fun one. The Lions' last appearance in prime time cashed everyone out with the explosive matchup against the Bills. I'm not expecting Carolina to perform like Buffalo did, but the Panthers are highly susceptible to being dragged into shootouts if their opponent starts to sling the ball around. Given the dearth of defensive backfield talent out there for Carolina, I fully expect the Lions to take advantage and throw the ball downfield. Carolina should be able to answer and we should get points galore.

Sunday Night Football player props

Darren Waller Over 36.5 receiving yards (-112, DraftKings)

Bryce Young is going to be forced to pass the ball in this one, and that should bode well for Waller, who's been a surprisingly impressive target for the Panthers as a late addition to the roster. He broke out in Week 2 with a pair of scores then was rewarded with eight targets in Week 3 against the Browns. I'd expect him to see close to that many again Sunday night, making this number just way too low for how much Bryce looks his way, especially if Jalen Coker ends up inactive tonight.

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 37.5 receiving yards (-115, DraftKings)

Gibbs is the unquestioned best running back in football right now and has really rewarded anyone who took him first overall in fantasy. But he's not just a great runner, he's also an elite receiver, and in a game that should be a shootout with Jared Goff looking to exploit the Panthers defense, I'd expect Gibbs to be plenty involved in the pass game as well. 40 receiving yards feels very, very doable for the superstar. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Jameson Williams (+200, DraftKings)

If Williams wasn't having such a meh year so far, this number wouldn't be north of 2-1. But he's been just OK thus far, and as such we're getting a great price. Jamo can score from anywhere, should get plenty of short-yardage looks with screens and the like and also is the ultimate deep threat going against a really depleted secondary.

Brycen Tremayne (+360, DraftKings)

This is a bit of a longshot, but, again, we're thinking Jalen Coker won't play in this game. That's going to likely slide Tremayne into a starting role opposite of Tetairoa McMillan at wide receiver, and if this is a shootout, Young is going to have to throw a lot. There's a good chance Tremayne gets lost in the sauce near the end zone, setting him up as a nice high-value play to score.