A pair of playoff teams from a year ago who hope to return to the postseason this season clash on Thursday Night Football when the Carolina Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers. The Panthers are 3-3 and sit atop the NFC South, but they're coming off a 43-13 blowout loss to Tampa Bay. Green Bay is 4-3 after a narrow loss to Detroit in Week 7. So which players are the best bets to find the end zone to kick off Week 8? Ahead of Panthers vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8, we've made two anytime touchdown prop betting picks -- one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Panthers vs. Packers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Panthers vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Panthers vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props

Chuba Hubbard (-120)

Despite losing his RB1 role a year ago, Hubbard has remained a focal point in Carolina's offense in 2026. The veteran back has accounted for six touchdowns -- four rushing, two receiving -- on the year and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Green Bay didn't allow a rushing touchdown in Week 7, but the Packers have given up 10 total touchdowns to running backs this year. Hubbard is a go-to guy in the red zone, and he's a good bet to find paydirt once again. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5 or more:

Josh Jacobs (-135)

Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 and made an impact by finding the end zone on a long reception. Jacobs was more of a factor in the passing game than the running game, picking up five catches for 55 yards and a score compared to 36 yards on 11 carries as the Packers' run game continues to lag. Carolina has given up nine touchdowns to running backs this year and is allowing 5.21 yards per carry to opposing backs. Jacobs' odds are this short for a reason. Bet on Week 8 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: